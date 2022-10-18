Read full article on original website
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bread Every Day
Pictured Recipe: No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough. While bread tends to be an essential grocery item for many, thanks to the rise of low-carb diets and carb-phobic dieting schemes, bread has gone from a household staple to a controversial topic of debate. There tends to be quite a bit of confusion around bread; is it actually good for you or not? And will eating it every day affect your health negatively?
Is It Safe to Eat Freezer-Burned Food?
Have you ever opened up the freezer, ready to pull out some meat or another frozen food, only to find it looks like it's covered in a layer of ice? That's freezer burn. But if you've chucked your freezer-burned food immediately in the past, you might want to reconsider. For everything you need to know about freezer-burned foods, including why it happens and how to prevent it, read on.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Healthier?
Traditionally in the U.S., "milk" has referred to the jug of dairy milk in the refrigerator section of the grocery store. But over the last decade, the way we define milk has changed, and plant-based milks have grown exponentially in both popularity and in quantity over the last few years.
ThePrep: Healthy Dinners in 4 Steps or Less
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. As the days get shorter (the sun is starting to set at 6 p.m. here in Seattle), I try to get out right after work to get in a walk or quick visit with friends before it's too dark. Because as soon as the sun sets, I'm in cozy mode, ready to curl up on the couch with a TV show. But dinner still needs to be made. To keep things quick and easy this week, I'm turning to simple healthy dinners made in four steps or less.
