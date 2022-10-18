ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Loudwire

Musicians Talking About Satanism

When you play the devil’s music, you tend to get asked about Satanism in interviews. Here’s what rock and metal musicians have to say about the Devil and the topic of Satanism. Who’s been accused of being a devil worshipper more than Ozzy Osbourne? Though Black Sabbath never...
Loudwire

An In-Depth Look at Carrie Underwood’s Guns N’ Roses Fandom

Carrie Underwood has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses throughout 2022, but her love for them goes back decades. Her massive North American tour kicked off earlier this week, which included a cover of "Welcome to the Jungle," so we wanted to take a closer look at her GN'R fandom over the years.
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
Loudwire

Halestorm + Lit Drummers Launch Heavy New Band Kemikalfire

Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale has teamed up with the drummer from Lit to create an "aggressive" new project called Kemikalfire. Hale's partner-in-crime is musician Taylor Carroll, who has been behind the kit for Lit since 2018. Speaking to the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay says he and Carroll are old friends....
MINNESOTA STATE
Loudwire

Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘

It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
Loudwire

5 Things We Love About Alter Bridge’s New ‘Pawns & Kings’ Album

Since arriving on the scene with 2004's One Day Remains album, Alter Bridge have been one of the more consistently great bands in the hard rock scene. The combination of blistering riffs from Mark Tremonti, a killer rhythm section in Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and the power vocals of Myles Kennedy have yielded six prior albums filled with rock radio hits. So how is album No. 7? We dug into the band's Pawns & Kings album to pick out some of the highlights from the record that make it one of their best releases to date.
Loudwire

The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup

The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
Loudwire

2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed

It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
Loudwire

Five Finger Death Punch Double Down With Two Futuristic New Videos

Five Finger Death Punch are a band that still values the artistic expression of the music video, and today they've returned with not one, but two new videos, that are part of an overarching storyline. The clips are for the current single "Times Like These" as well as "Welcome to the Circus."
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy