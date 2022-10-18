Read full article on original website
Related
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reveals Goal He’d Like to Surpass Before Band Retires
The end eventually comes for all bands, and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has opened up to Metal Hammer about his performing future in a new interview, admitting he's not sure how long he can continue, but adding at least one goal he wants to pass before his time onstage with the group comes to an end.
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Green Day Unveil 25th Anniversary ‘Nimrod’ Box Set, Hear a Previously Unreleased Demo Song
Happy quarter of a century to Green Day's Nimrod album, and to celebrate, the band is giving fans an expanded 25th anniversary edition of Nimrod, complete with a previously unreleased demo for the song "You Irritate Me." The original version of the album featured an impressive 18 tracks, while four...
Theory of a Deadman Return to Rock Form With Cautionary Tale ‘Dinosaur’
Theory of a Deadman are back with new music, and this new song has a definite bite. Having leaned a poppier direction in recent years, the band drops a cautionary tale called "Dinosaur" that delivers with plenty of rock swagger while serving as a warning call for the human race.
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
K.K. Downing Confirms He + One Other Ex-Member Will Play With Judas Priest at Rock Hall
It's on! In a new chat with Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist K.K. Downing confirms that he will perform with Judas Priest at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Plus, he also names a second former member that will be onstage with the band as well. "It's what I've...
Musicians Talking About Satanism
When you play the devil’s music, you tend to get asked about Satanism in interviews. Here’s what rock and metal musicians have to say about the Devil and the topic of Satanism. Who’s been accused of being a devil worshipper more than Ozzy Osbourne? Though Black Sabbath never...
An In-Depth Look at Carrie Underwood’s Guns N’ Roses Fandom
Carrie Underwood has made multiple headlines with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses throughout 2022, but her love for them goes back decades. Her massive North American tour kicked off earlier this week, which included a cover of "Welcome to the Jungle," so we wanted to take a closer look at her GN'R fandom over the years.
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On
Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
Halestorm + Lit Drummers Launch Heavy New Band Kemikalfire
Halestorm drummer Arejay Hale has teamed up with the drummer from Lit to create an "aggressive" new project called Kemikalfire. Hale's partner-in-crime is musician Taylor Carroll, who has been behind the kit for Lit since 2018. Speaking to the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay says he and Carroll are old friends....
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
5 Things We Love About Alter Bridge’s New ‘Pawns & Kings’ Album
Since arriving on the scene with 2004's One Day Remains album, Alter Bridge have been one of the more consistently great bands in the hard rock scene. The combination of blistering riffs from Mark Tremonti, a killer rhythm section in Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips and the power vocals of Myles Kennedy have yielded six prior albums filled with rock radio hits. So how is album No. 7? We dug into the band's Pawns & Kings album to pick out some of the highlights from the record that make it one of their best releases to date.
The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup
The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
Carrie Underwood Belts Out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Tour Kickoff
At the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, country/pop star Carrie Underwood belted out a powerful cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle." The Oct. 15 set was dominated by eight new tracks off her latest album, for which the tour is...
2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed
It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
Five Finger Death Punch Double Down With Two Futuristic New Videos
Five Finger Death Punch are a band that still values the artistic expression of the music video, and today they've returned with not one, but two new videos, that are part of an overarching storyline. The clips are for the current single "Times Like These" as well as "Welcome to the Circus."
M. Shadows Defends ‘Hail to the King’ – Some Fans Act Like It Was a Failure
Avenged Sevenfold's 2013 album Hail to the King proved to be quite polarizing for their fanbase, with some feeling like it didn't live up to the sound of its predecessors. M. Shadows acknowledges that some of their fans consider it a "failure," but presented an argument against that ideology. It's...
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Leads Crowd in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea
Flea, the unmistakable funk-rock bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, turned 60 on Sunday (Oct. 16). To celebrate, Paramore singer Hayley Williams led the audience at Austin City Limits Festival in singing "Happy Birthday" to the musician. Both bands played ACL 2022 on Sunday. "I've loved you since I...
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0