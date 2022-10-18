Read full article on original website
Reminder: Coal Creek Miners Museum offering spooky experience
The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
TSBDC to present live workshop on sales and use tax
The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Roane State Community College will host a live workshop on Wednesday, November 9th at 9 am at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce entitled “Sales & Use Tax Demystified.”. If you are a business owner or manager and need clarity on...
“Trail of Treats” set for October 30
New Life Church of the Nazarene will host a “Trail of Treats” from 6-7:30 pm on Sunday, October 30th. The church is located at 200 Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City
Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:
Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs
Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.
Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton
Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Waters of Clinton. Bessie was born July 18, 1935 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late John and Elizabeth Chapman. Bessie was survived by her son, Bobby Smith & wife Cleo. The family will have...
Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton
Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton Tennessee was born to the late Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters on June 8th, 1948 in Duluth Minnesota. Her passion was exploring family history and researching family lineage. She adored her grandkids, birdwatching and Swedish Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the National Genealogical Society and Norris United Methodist Church.
Dragons celebrate Senior Night with 53-50 overtime win
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the accurate number of penalty yards against Clinton on Friday night (216), and not 2163 (although it felt like it at times) as previously mistyped. Senior Night 2022 at Clinton High School will not soon be forgotten. Playing Friday night...
