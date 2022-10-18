Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO