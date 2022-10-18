ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Three people injured in accident

HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs

Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:
ROCKY TOP, TN
WBIR

MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Coal Creek Miners Museum offering spooky experience

The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
ROCKY TOP, TN
WATE

Suspect in East Knoxville fatal shooting identified by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Linden Avenue earlier this month has been identified, arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The announcement was made Thursday. KPD says the suspect, Aman McCutchen, 22, of Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident

A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
weatherboy.com

Overnight Quake Rattles Eastern Tennessee

According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee in the town of Greenback just southwest of Knoxville last night. The relatively benign 2.0 magnitude event struck from a depth of 13.6 km at 9:55 pm. No one used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report shaking; most quakes below a magnitude 2.0 event cannot be felt and seismic events right at 2 can only sometimes be felt by people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton

Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton Tennessee was born to the late Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters on June 8th, 1948 in Duluth Minnesota. Her passion was exploring family history and researching family lineage. She adored her grandkids, birdwatching and Swedish Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the National Genealogical Society and Norris United Methodist Church.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Dragons celebrate Senior Night with 53-50 overtime win

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the accurate number of penalty yards against Clinton on Friday night (216), and not 2163 (although it felt like it at times) as previously mistyped. Senior Night 2022 at Clinton High School will not soon be forgotten. Playing Friday night...
CLINTON, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

