ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday

By Bria Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEkj4_0idWgLxl00

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.

Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford.

Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic loss.

“They are completely overwhelmed with grief and sadness,” said Barry Burks, a family friend.

Barry Burks was his mentor. He said Fielder who is from Madison, Mississippi, was studying finance. The two attended church together in Jackson.

“Walker was a wonderful young man. I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” Burks added. “I had the pleasure of mentoring him for seven years from 6th grade to 12th grade in our disciple group.”

Early Sunday morning, Oxford Police shared images on social media of the suspects and the suspect’s truck from the hit-and-run. Officers reported the incident happened around 1 a.m. behind Oxford City Hall.

Fielder was identified as the deceased victim. A second student, Blanche Williamson, from Raleigh, North Carolina was also seriously hurt.

Oxford Police arrested 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland both from Collierville.

Dispelling rumors, police shared another message saying the victims and suspects did not cross paths before being struck.

“There was no connection between the vehicle that hit Walker and the young girl to them, it was a random accident,” said Burks.

Rokitka is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and aggravated DUI. Holland is accused of accessory after the fact.

As the family prepares for a long legal battle as they await justice, Burks is asking for the community to lift up Fielder’s loved ones.

“The biggest thing the family needs right now is prayer. They are a very strong family of faith,” Burks continued. “They just need to see that outpouring of love.” 1:50

Rokitka’s bond is set at $1,000,000. Holland was arrested in Shelby County and will be transferred back to Mississippi soon.

Comments / 19

Just Because ?‍♂️
5d ago

I don’t know the family but I can imagine what they are going through right now praying that god be with you all during this time of sorrow and may he give you all strength to Endure 🙏🏾🙌🏾

Reply
4
Charlotte Reiland
5d ago

prayers! so sad! I can't imagine how someone could know they hit someone and not even stop!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A baby was accidentally burned at a Saltillo, Mississippi daycare on Wednesday. Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said the incident happened at Kid’s Landing Too daycare. He said a 10-month-old was burned by scalding water while daycare workers used boiling water to clean bottles. Paramedics...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th. Zariah...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Community reacts to an officer involved shooting in Oxford

People from Oxford share their emotions regarding officer involved shooting. DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts

Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
styleblueprint.com

Haunted Mississippi: The Scariest Places + Their Stories

Tales of haunted locations, romantic vignettes, and eerie occurrences have long been kept intact by Mississippi’s tradition of storytelling. Here are six notoriously haunted places across the state and the stories behind them. McRaven House | Vicksburg, MS. More than 14 ghosts still haunt Mississippi’s “Most Haunted House,” McRaven....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Oxford woman accused of shooting man during domestic incident

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a man. The shooting happened on Tuesday, October 18 just before 11:00 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and has […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Log truck driver killed in Rankin County crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a log truck and other vehicles. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20 on Highway 18 near Puckett. According to MHP, the log truck was being driven by 33-year-old Christopher E. Raynes, of Mt. Olive. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy