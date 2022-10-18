ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Medicine Stock Down 18.98% Since IPO

Prime Medicine PRME opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in September 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 10.29 million shares to the public at $17.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 18.98% from its opening price of $18.97 to its closing price of $15.37.
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
