Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Josephine County, OR
Known for its exceptional climate and stunning scenery, Josephine County in Oregon offers lots of exciting opportunities. The county was established in 1856, and its name was possibly derived from a stream called Josephine Creek. Grants Pass is its county seat and includes the Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area. The county...
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
firefighternation.com
Applegate (OR) Fire Truck Rolls Away into a Tree
Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Oct. 21—Applegate Valley Fire District says an engine damaged in a parking mishap was insured, and its repair will minimally impact the fire department because the machine was about to be decommissioned. A firefighter failed to properly set the parking brake on a 1989 Pierce...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from Rogue River home, in the process of treatment
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The 32 animals that were rescued from a home in Rogue River two days ago are in the process of getting treated. Suspects Michael Lee and Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second degree animal abuse.
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
In the face of criticism, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Nataki Garrett is building a company for the future
Nataki Garrett joined the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its artistic director in 2019, taking the helm of one of the country’s largest arts organizations as a pandemic waited in the wings. But it wasn’t just a world-altering virus Garrett would have to contend with – there would be weeks...
KDRV
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
6 Texas men disguised as DEA agents tried to steal marijuana during armed home invasion in southern Oregon, feds say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
KTVL
Two arrested after 32 malnourished, neglected animals discovered at Rogue River residence
ROGUE RIVER — Following a report of a sick dog in the front yard of a Rogue River residence, 32 neglected and abused animals were rescued from the residence. Three animals were found dead. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie...
theashlandchronicle.com
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN
A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
KTVL
One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow
WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0