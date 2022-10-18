ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, OR

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Josephine County, OR

Known for its exceptional climate and stunning scenery, Josephine County in Oregon offers lots of exciting opportunities. The county was established in 1856, and its name was possibly derived from a stream called Josephine Creek. Grants Pass is its county seat and includes the Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area. The county...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ASHLAND, OR
firefighternation.com

Applegate (OR) Fire Truck Rolls Away into a Tree

Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Oct. 21—Applegate Valley Fire District says an engine damaged in a parking mishap was insured, and its repair will minimally impact the fire department because the machine was about to be decommissioned. A firefighter failed to properly set the parking brake on a 1989 Pierce...
MEDFORD, OR
EDNPub

Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)

Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
EAGLE POINT, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase

As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
GREEN, OR
KTVL

One arrested at Williams unlicensed cannabis grow

WILLIAMS — On Oct. 17, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The team was assisted by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement. Law...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
