ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

BRFD responds to storage shed fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a storage shed fire on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to officials, the blaze broke out in the 300 block of Wingate Dr., around 2:30 p.m., and was under control just a little after 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police working crash involving motorcycle on Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a motorcyclist-involved crash Sunday afternoon. Officials say the accident happened on Acadian Thruway. First responders tell us that one person is in critical condition, and was transported to a local hospital. Details are limited at this time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters investigate arson on South 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson. Officials say the fire began around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, on South 19th Street near Louisiana Avenue in Baton Rouge. Firefighters arrived to find the front half of the home engulfed in flames. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Meet the candidates running for District 6 EBR School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The signs are up, and we are less than a month away. Two people are facing off to represent District 6 on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Incumbent candidate Jill Dyason has held the seat for over two decades and is hopeful her experience is enough to rally voters to support her.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy