Lansing, MI

‘I don’t put a lot of faith in those numbers’ LPD chief reacts to FBI report on rising crime

By Iz Martin, McKoy Scribner
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department Chief Ellery Sosebee said Monday that his department’s focus on transparency is one of the reasons they’ve moved up in the FBI’s crime rates.

Updated crime statistics say the Capital City was ranked the seventeenth most violent city in America, up three spots from the list in 2020.

However, only 52% of police agencies across the country submitted data, but the findings show that four Michigan cities are in the top 20 most violent cities in the U.S.

Sosebee said that since reporting rules changed for the FBI national incident-based reporting system, the data is skewed.

The chief added that though crimes like murder and rape are reported as on the rise, it’s not an accurate picture.

“We wanted to continue to post our data so that we are as transparent as possible, other departments don’t take that stance, which isn’t accurate data when compared to a lot of the other departments in this country, so I don’t put a lot of faith in those numbers,” said Sosebee.

Larger cities like New York City and Los Angeles did not participate in the report.

Comments / 1

Pamela Hunter
5d ago

Since City Lansing sold the housing project, 3 blocks away, this summer was much quieter. During the summer the "projects" would echo with gunfire. Since the projects were sold in June, no gunfire after the sale.

