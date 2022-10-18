The hype around NFT has slowed down. It seemed like NFT was slated for explosive growth in 2022, being named "word of the year" and coming off a record-high volume in January this year. But as it turns out, that was the peak. Looking at Q3 2022 NFT trading volume around the top 8 chains. There is a 76.4% trading volume decrease from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022.

