In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO