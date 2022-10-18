Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
Recreational marijuana makes another appearance on South Dakota ballot
(Greater Dakota News Service) Just as in 2020, voters across South Dakota will have a chance in November to decide whether the state should legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. In a highly publicized process, a similar ballot question was approved in South Dakota two years ago,...
KEVN
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
dakotafreepress.com
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
newscenter1.tv
The deadline for registering to vote in South Dakota is almost here. Here are 5 things to know.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While early voting is still available to people for a few more weeks, registering to vote will come to an end soon. Here are somethings to know about voter registration and the continuing early voting. When is the deadline?. The deadline for voter registration in...
gowatertown.net
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
hubcityradio.com
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith address the grocery tax during his campaign stop in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Mitchell’s Corn Palace on Monday hosted South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith, who spoke about a number of issues including education, abortion, and prisons. Another issue he talked about was the recent proposal by Governor Kristi Noem to repeal the sales tax on food. Smith was one...
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
Who is donating to South Dakota candidates?
Third quarter federal campaign finance reports were published Saturday by the FEC, giving us a closer look at South Dakota candidates with federal election committees.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith weighs in on food sales tax cut, revenue from legal marijuana taxes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is about three weeks away, and campaigns are hitting the home stretch. Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith was the guest at today’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting. All three candidates were invited -- but Smith was the only...
dakotafreepress.com
Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race
My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
voiceofalexandria.com
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in South Dakota data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
SD legislators want changes to disabilities program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government program that allows South Dakota families and others to contract for special help to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is under scrutiny from state lawmakers. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee listened to several hours of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday...
