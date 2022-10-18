SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO