South Dakota State

KEVN

Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem continues visiting grocery stores in South Dakota, this time making her way to Lynn’s Dakota Mart in Sturgis. After taking a tour of the store, Noem headed to the check-out line to assist people at the cash registers. While working the register, she discussed the potential repeal of the grocery sales tax, amid rising prices at the store due to inflation.
STURGIS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!

Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
TEXAS STATE
gowatertown.net

Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
WATERTOWN, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed

Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Florida Firm Polls South Dakota Phones on Messages Affecting Smith/Noem Race

My sister-in-law visited yesterday, and at 2:53 p.m. CDT, our phones beeped. We both received the following text message from “Research-Polls”:. Research-Polls.com purports to be a market research company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, based in the Casa Grande condos at 508 Hendricks Isle. It’s hard to tell who owns the company, but the Web domain was created on April 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD legislators want changes to disabilities program

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government program that allows South Dakota families and others to contract for special help to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is under scrutiny from state lawmakers. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee listened to several hours of testimony Tuesday and Wednesday...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

