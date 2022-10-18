ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Price Action is ALWAYS Telling You Something

This past month has seen some very sharp moves in the markets. No doubt that is due to elevated volatility. The VIX, or the fear gauge has spent a generous amount of time above the 30% area. In fact, over the last twenty periods the index has not been under 30% for 15 sessions. That is a big number, when you realize the VIX historically trends lower (with the occasional bounce to scare everyone).
Are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Regulated? What Are The Concerns?

The hype around NFT has slowed down. It seemed like NFT was slated for explosive growth in 2022, being named "word of the year" and coming off a record-high volume in January this year. But as it turns out, that was the peak. Looking at Q3 2022 NFT trading volume around the top 8 chains. There is a 76.4% trading volume decrease from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022.
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
