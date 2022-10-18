Read full article on original website
Related
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MercadoLibre Stock In The Last 15 Years
MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.58%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion. Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it...
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Congressman McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased. In Congressman McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September. Michael McCaul is a member of...
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Price Action is ALWAYS Telling You Something
This past month has seen some very sharp moves in the markets. No doubt that is due to elevated volatility. The VIX, or the fear gauge has spent a generous amount of time above the 30% area. In fact, over the last twenty periods the index has not been under 30% for 15 sessions. That is a big number, when you realize the VIX historically trends lower (with the occasional bounce to scare everyone).
Are Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Regulated? What Are The Concerns?
The hype around NFT has slowed down. It seemed like NFT was slated for explosive growth in 2022, being named "word of the year" and coming off a record-high volume in January this year. But as it turns out, that was the peak. Looking at Q3 2022 NFT trading volume around the top 8 chains. There is a 76.4% trading volume decrease from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022.
Benzinga
Fed's John Williams Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 0.6% amid a decline in Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:10 a.m....
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Rolls-Royce Goes Full Electric - More Than 300 Orders For Its $400K Spectre Electric Vehicle
Last year, Rolls-Royce RYCEY announced plans to replace its entire lineup of automobiles with EVs by 2030. To make good on this promise, the luxury auto manufacturer unveiled its first EV called Spectre on October 18. According to CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, 300+ customers had put deposits down for the car...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?
Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1000 In McDonalds Stock When Happy Meal Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Fast food giant McDonald’s Corp MCD is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Launching in 1940, the company set many standards and firsts for the industry, including the launch of an item in 1979 that transformed the fast food market. What Happened: The first McDonald’s restaurant...
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0