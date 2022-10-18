Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates road work, maintenance schedules for Route 29, I-81 corridors
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 600 and Johnson Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. *UPDATE* Mile marker 14 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Repairs to Route 924 in Rockingham County rescheduled for next week
The Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled slope repairs on Route 924, or Briery Branch Road, in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest. Repairs will begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and end by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, except...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton solar company trains students as installers, produces film about apprenticeship
Secure Futures Solar, a Staunton-based provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals and businesses, will present a short film about the company’s innovative workforce development program at the Virginia Clean Energy Summit in Richmond today. The five-minute-long video highlights the company’s work to train high school students as...
Augusta Free Press
From textiles to grapes: Virginia Metalcrafters building refurbished for wine production
The City of Waynesboro was presented Wednesday with a check for $25,000 from an Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant to invest in a new business in the former Virginia Metalcrafters building. “The greatest brass company of the 20th Century,” said Waynesboro Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton City Council to hold public hearing on 2023 legislative program
A public hearing will be held at Staunton City Council’s regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Information about the city’s 2023 legislative program will be shared and public input accepted. Then the program will be sent to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, local General Assembly members, the Virginia Municipal League and Virginia First Cities.
FREE tablets via Luray weekend event
LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
WDBJ7.com
VA 159 back open after Alleghany Co. tractor-trailer crash
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has left VA-159 closed in Alleghany Co. Saturday evening. The crash was near Fletcher Chapel Road, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees
In honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers. Free freshly ground mulch is available now from local trees and vegetation with no dyes. The mulch is available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center located at 4576 Dick...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
royalexaminer.com
Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB). A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Staunton meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Harrisonburg Public Works recently rolled out a new program focused on getting more staff ready to roll behind the wheel of one of the department’s many public service vehicles. Eight public works employees now hold a commercial driver’s license after the department completed its first entry-level driver training course....
