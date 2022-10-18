ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Repairs to Route 924 in Rockingham County rescheduled for next week

The Virginia Department of Transportation has rescheduled slope repairs on Route 924, or Briery Branch Road, in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest. Repairs will begin Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 and end by Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. From 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day, except...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake

While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
MONROE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton City Council to hold public hearing on 2023 legislative program

A public hearing will be held at Staunton City Council’s regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Information about the city’s 2023 legislative program will be shared and public input accepted. Then the program will be sent to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, local General Assembly members, the Virginia Municipal League and Virginia First Cities.
STAUNTON, VA
Tracy Leicher

FREE tablets via Luray weekend event

LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
LURAY, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees

In honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers. Free freshly ground mulch is available now from local trees and vegetation with no dyes. The mulch is available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center located at 4576 Dick...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
FOREST, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
livability.com

Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia

Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
WAYNESBORO, VA

