Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Teenager seriously injured following shooting on Manor Road in Newport News
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
18-year-old arrested after stealing gun from vehicle in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.
Man hurt in Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach, police say
Police in Virginia Beach said a suspect is in custody following a possible abduction. In a Tweet posted Thursday night, police said they were working a case in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Norfolk Police say missing teenager was found safe in Portsmouth
Norfolk Police say Selena Taylor-Quent, the missing teenage girl suffering from mental health issues, was found safe in the City of Portsmouth.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
‘Enough fentanyl to kill millions’: Drug trafficker sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to transporting large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced to over 11 years in prison.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
Missing 13-year-old girl in Portsmouth found safe
Mathews was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street on October 21st.
wbtw.com
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
Norfolk police identify Man killed in Thursday night shooting
Norfolk Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in the Huntersville area Thursday night. In a tweet, police said the call came in around 6:35 p.m in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Mother, daughter still hospitalized after suffering burns in Hampton fire
Shannon Perkins and her daughter were flown to the Sentara Norfolk and then Leilani was taken to CHKD, Perkins' sister Anjelle Culton tells News 3.
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
Break the Cycle: Hampton woman questions legal system after violent ex released from jail
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton family believes the legal system failed a survivor of domestic violence. On July 25, Hampton police officers were called to Winder Court for a stabbing just before 5 a.m. In a press release, police confirmed the attacker, 58-year-old Richard “Ricky” Stanley Hogarth, died at the scene after he was hit in […]
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Comments / 0