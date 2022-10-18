ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 displaced, 12 injured in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road. Eight...
HAMPTON, VA

