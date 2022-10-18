ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WTOP

Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 10 days to claim rebates worth up to $500

Virginia residents have 10 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive a one-time rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. A tax liability is defined as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by any tax credits or deductions, according to the commission.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines

• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
PALMYRA, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Officials: 12 hurt in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials in Virginia say 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex. News outlets report that Hampton fire officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Marcella Road in Hampton. Officials say the injuries were...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy