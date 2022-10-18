Read full article on original website
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
Virginia lawmakers split on path forward for income tax reform
A new study lays out several options for improving the fairness of Virginia’s income tax system, including raising rates for the highest income earners, but lawmakers are split on the path forward.
Small business owners in Central Virginia worried about starting to pay back federal COVID disaster loans
Restaurants are just one of the many industries in Central Virginia that are struggling to stay open, even after the pandemic. Now, their top priority is to start paying back federal COVID-19 disaster loans as the deferral period comes to an end soon.
Some Virginia Regions Seeing More Homes on the Market as Sales Slow Statewide
On average, home sales prices begin to dip below asking price According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS, there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than September 2021, a decrease of more than 23%. So far in 2022, the largest drops in sales […]
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 10 days to claim rebates worth up to $500
Virginia residents have 10 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive a one-time rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. A tax liability is defined as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by any tax credits or deductions, according to the commission.
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.
Proposals to cut Richmond’s real estate tax rate move forward without recommendations
A key member of Stoney's administration said the mayor backs the proposal to maintain the tax rate. But that Stoney wants to give taxpayers a one-time rebate.
Record fish caught in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hanover County parent challenges school district’s transgender policy in lawsuit
A Hanover parent is suing the county's school board over the policy it approved requiring transgender students to submit a request to use school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
‘This is still a parking lot’: Dominion faces pushback on downtown ‘clean energy park’
Earlier this week, Dominion Energy announced plans to convert a vacant lot in downtown Richmond into a 'clean energy park' for charging electric vehicles. Now, a local advocacy group says the city shouldn't allow a glorified parking lot that goes against its own goals for the area.
Officials: 12 hurt in Virginia apartment fire
HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials in Virginia say 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex. News outlets report that Hampton fire officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Marcella Road in Hampton. Officials say the injuries were...
Midterm elections approaching; What Richmond residents can expect to see on their ballots
Midterm Elections are on Nov. 8. However, since late last year, Virginia's congressional map was redrawn after the state's redistricting process. This leaves many Richmond voters questioning where and who they can vote for.
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
