Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on WIS 147 in Manitowoc County cleared, all southbound lanes reopen
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 147 at Hillcrest Road in Manitowoc County. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared up by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and all southbound lanes are now open to motorists.
doorcountydailynews.com
Construction on Michigan Street causes "soft" closures until December
As crews begin gas line replacement on Michigan Street in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, you must take alternate routes for the next several weeks. City Engineer Chad Shefchik says replacing gas lines on a section of Michigan Street will require frequent temporary “soft” roadway closures between South 10th Avenue and North 4th Avenue on Michigan Street. The closure during the work days will have staggered barricades to close off only the blocks that KS Energies will be actively working on. Thru traffic will be allowed only for emergency service vehicles and those needing access to their homes or businesses. Shefchik adds that reduced traffic will increase the safety for the work crews and the general public while allowing for the fastest possible completion of the project.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay street set to close for 36 hours due to railroad spur repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay. The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday. The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and...
doorcountydailynews.com
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Plummet
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin plummeted over the past week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County saw a drop of 18 cents per gallon over the past 7 days and now averages $3.79. Sheboygan County saw the smallest decline, dipping 14 cents to $3.79, while Calumet County’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
doorcountydailynews.com
Fischer Family issues $350,000 match for Door County Land Trust
A Sturgeon Bay family is challenging you to help make a big difference in Door County. The Door County Land Trust announced on Thursday a matching grant challenge by The Fischer Family to raise up to an additional $350,000. The grant to the Door County Land Trust is a memorial to the family’s matriarch Anne. In the Door County Land Trust release, Anne’s son John says his mother loved Door County for its beautiful scenery, beaches, and hiking trails just outside their summer home on Glidden Drive. Over 20 years after her passing, the Fischer family issued the challenge to help fund new land protection projects and to care for the Door County Land Trust’s existing preserves. John Fischer said a donation to the Door County Land Trust and its efforts to save wild places is an appropriate gift for those who love Door County and everything it offers. All donations, including new and renewed memberships, must be submitted before December 15th to count towards the match.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind advisory issued for Door County
Your view of Door County’s fall colors could be short-lived as the area enters a wind advisory for the next two days. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour on Monday and 47 miles per hour on Tuesday before dipping below 30 miles per hour in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
thebaycities.com
Water samples from Resolute Warehouse fire show new PFAS compounds in treated drinking water
Drinking water samples collected from the Menominee and Marinette Municipal water supplies last Monday and Tuesday showed higher levels of some types of PFAS in the water than seen in past sampling by the cities, indicating an impact of runoff from the Industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products and the adjacent warehouse.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
wearegreenbay.com
FOUND: 17-year-old from Manitowoc County was located safe
WEDNESDAY 10/19/2022 – 1:18 p.m. TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the 17-year-old who was reported missing, and was last seen leaving her home on September 28. Authorities say that Sage Larock was found safe. No other information has been provided at this...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County budget draws little ire
The approximately $25 million Kewaunee County budget presented on Tuesday drew only praise during the scheduled board meeting. Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt went department by department describing some of the highlights of the budget. Even though the budget size and the tax levy amount went up, taxpayers will likely pay less depending on their property values.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
whby.com
Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting
—– GREEN BAY, WI — Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident that left a 5-year-old girl injured. Officers were dispatched to a house in the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street around 4:49 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though her condition was not immediately known. While investigators release few details during a media briefing, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis says investigators are looking for a person and vehicle of interest.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
doorcountydailynews.com
Nasewaupee residents to decide on four referendum questions
You will have more to vote on in the Town of Nasewaupee compared to other voters in Door County. In addition to deciding on several state, federal, and county positions, Nasewaupee residents will also get to vote on a pair of referendum questions for the town and the school district.
Comments / 0