While trends come and go, style is eternal, and perhaps no one has better displayed a sense of poise, elegance, and fashion in its purest form better than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Sure, her title and prominent role within the royal family have all but guaranteed an impressive wardrobe. Still, the princess balances royal expectations, gorgeous tailoring, and an element of relatability — she is a mom of three, after all. Catherine has absolutely dazzled on red carpets, at state events, and even looked stunning while mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II — she's also given us plenty of enviable day-to-day looks, with her white and navy striped boat shirt and paper bag shorts ensemble being an all-time favorite of ours. No matter the occasion, Catherine always looks picture perfect — and she always manages to outdo herself — a feat that not many of us can meet.

7 HOURS AGO