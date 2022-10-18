Read full article on original website
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Kate Middleton's Best Outfits In Every Color
While trends come and go, style is eternal, and perhaps no one has better displayed a sense of poise, elegance, and fashion in its purest form better than Catherine, Princess of Wales. Sure, her title and prominent role within the royal family have all but guaranteed an impressive wardrobe. Still, the princess balances royal expectations, gorgeous tailoring, and an element of relatability — she is a mom of three, after all. Catherine has absolutely dazzled on red carpets, at state events, and even looked stunning while mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II — she's also given us plenty of enviable day-to-day looks, with her white and navy striped boat shirt and paper bag shorts ensemble being an all-time favorite of ours. No matter the occasion, Catherine always looks picture perfect — and she always manages to outdo herself — a feat that not many of us can meet.
King Charles Is Getting Assistance From Prince William In An Unexpected Way
With his mother safely at rest, King Charles III turned his attention to the duty of governing the British commonwealth. Per the Royal Family's Instagram page, he has spent the last month since Queen Elizabeth's funeral receiving honored guests at Buckingham Palace, traveling to various events around England and Scotland, and issuing official messages responding to recent tragedies such as Hurricane Fiona in Canada — it must still be odd for him to sign his correspondence "Charles R."
King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth By Sharing Touching Childhood Photo
It's always a treat for royal fans to see photos of King Charles III and his family. In recent years, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has used her photography skills to share a behind-the-scenes look at the royal family. Instagram photos like King Charles hugging a 2-year-old Prince Louis and candid shots of William, Prince of Wales playing with his three children provide an emotional glimpse at the private life of these public individuals.
Royal Biographer Details A Secret Link Between Princess Diana And Princess Margaret
When Princess Diana joined the royal family in 1981, after King Charles III proposed to her following just a few months of dating (via Brides), it took her some time to acclimatize to what was expected of her. But one family member immediately took Diana under her wing, and that was Princess Margeret. Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister found a connection with Diana, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, who told People: "She could see that they were two metropolitan princesses."
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Why Buckingham Palace Is Being Blamed For Scandals Surrounding The Crown
"The Crown" season 5 isn't even out yet, and it's causing drama. Thanks to some leaked plot points, some have been critical of the Netflix series and the potential for viewers to struggle to differentiate fact from fiction. One supposed plot point that's caused contention involves a conversation between King Charles III and former British prime minister John Major, suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II should abdicate the throne and put Charles in charge. A spokesperson for Major said that the series was "nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction" (via RadioTimes), while royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added that "The Crown" was "doing significant damage to people's perception of history and their perception of the royal family" (via the Daily Mail).
The View Co-Hosts Sound Off About Dame Judi Dench's Reaction To The Crown
"The Crown" Season 5 is almost upon us, but already the hit Netflix show is generating a surprising amount of controversy. Royal watchers believe Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots, and for good reason. The show is tackling a tumultuous period for the royal family in the early '90s. In particular, Princess Diana's crumbling relationship with then-Prince Charles will be excavated in excruciating detail, per People.
Royal Expert Predicts A Difficult Time For William And Harry As Netflix Drops Season 5 Of The Crown
The relationship between once super-close brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has taken a massive hit in recent years, not least because the Duke of Sussex defected from the royal family, subsequently claiming that his older sibling was "trapped" in the institution and would probably never escape (via Page Six). In fact, the one reason William might never forgive Harry has more to do with him leaving than anything else.
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Mike And April
Mike Horton is one of "Days of Our Lives'" legacy characters. As the son of Bill and Laura Horton, Mike had plenty of drama growing up in Salem, per Soaps in Depth. When Mike was first born, he was thought to be the son of Laura's then-husband and Bill's brother, Mickey Horton. However, as a teenager, Mike learned that Bill was actually his biological father.
Netflix Finally Adds An Important Disclaimer To The Crown
Imagine watching your family's life portrayed on screen in a binge-worthy Netflix show that everyone and their mother watches. That's the reality for the royals, who are the subject of the immensely popular series "The Crown." Royal reactions to the series are mixed, but from Prince Harry to queen consort...
General Hospital's Tajh Bellow Experiences An Actor's Dream New York City First
Actor Tajh Bellow has been in such shows as "The Middle," "Bunk'd," "NCIS," and the film "Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story." Currently, he plays Dr. TJ Ashford on "General Hospital" (via Soaps in Depth). While TJ did act out as a youth and got into some trouble, he eventually grew out of that and not only married Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos), but also became a doctor at General Hospital in Port Charles.
Glamnetic's Newest Collection Is Leaning Hard Into Y2K Nostalgia
Everyone tuned into the fashion and beauty worlds knows that early 2000s looks are back and thriving. Between the divisive Y2K tattoo trend coming back with a vengeance and countless Y2K fashion pieces filling up our favorite clothing stores, the early aughts are taking over the 2020s. For instance, there are more than three million posts devoted to #y2k on Instagram. Arguably one of the sassiest decades in fashion history, the early 2000s were all about wearing the color pink, bold animal prints, and long, sparkly nails.
What Is Zayn Malik's Zodiac Sign?
Zayn Malik is one of the most beloved figures in modern music. The former boy bander was a part of the music group One Direction from its creation in 2010 during Season 7 of "The X Factor when he was paired with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan to form the group, per Hello! Magazine. The band tore up the music charts with songs such as "What Makes You Beautiful," "Perfect," "Story Of My Life," "Night Changes," "Best Song Ever," and many more (via Pop Crave).
The Multiple Disasters Threatening King Charles' New Reign
Shakespeare once said, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," and King Charles III is quickly discovering that being the boss is harder than it looks. Prime Minister Liz Truss made history when she resigned after serving just 45 days in office, the British economy is tanking, and the king has several personal crises to handle. It's also no secret that Season 5 of "The Crown" has Charles shaking in his boots.
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
Whoopi Goldberg Takes Sides In The Meghan Deal Or No Deal Kerfuffle
Meghan Markle has been under a global microscope since she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry, with whom she shares her son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The criticism, often centered around Meghan's race, in UK media coverage was especially brutal, per The New York Times. Per The Washington Post, Meghan...
