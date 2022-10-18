Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
WBTV
Countdown to College: Local higher education institutions celebrated College Application Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s college application season, and Catawba College, Livingstone College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College joined the College Foundation of North Carolina (CNFC) for College Application Week October 17-21. During the week, participating colleges across the state promoted higher education access for all by waiving application fees and helping students with enrollment-related tasks.
WBTV
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
WBTV
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
WBTV
Paw Creek Elementary throws surprise party to celebrate CMS Principal of the Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today there was a very special surprise for one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal. The district had nine finalists for Principal of the Year, but it was Paw Creek Elementary School’s Danielle Belton who took home this year’s title. To celebrate the occasion, all Paw Creek...
WBTV
Charlotte repair shop being investigated by feds for fraudulent emissions inspections
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte car shop is under investigation by the feds, after being accused of falsifying vehicle-emission inspections. Details of the investigation were revealed in a newly-unsealed search warrant. Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon Street is at the center of this investigation, which began after state...
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
WBTV
Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon. Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter. The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information...
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
WBTV
Union County student data vulnerable
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
WBTV
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
wfmynews2.com
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
WBTV
JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is finishing up a full-scale homecoming celebration for the first time since the pandemic’s start. “A lot of tears, a lot of laughter. It’s like seeing your family members again,” said Maya Lockett, a recent JCSU alum. “This is...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
WBTV
Tega Cay deer problem persists as residents divided on how to handle issue
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The deer problem in Tega Cay continues. WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation—with sharpshooters. The other options on the table—sterilization and relocation—were twice as expensive. But—council is once again considering all options as more people speak out in favor of finding what they say are better ways to curb the growth.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
86-year-old man reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
Comments / 0