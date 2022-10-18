ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Countdown to College: Local higher education institutions celebrated College Application Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s college application season, and Catawba College, Livingstone College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College joined the College Foundation of North Carolina (CNFC) for College Application Week October 17-21. During the week, participating colleges across the state promoted higher education access for all by waiving application fees and helping students with enrollment-related tasks.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon. Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter. The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane. When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Union County student data vulnerable

Union County student data vulnerable
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina

Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
LINVILLE, NC
WBTV

JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is finishing up a full-scale homecoming celebration for the first time since the pandemic’s start. “A lot of tears, a lot of laughter. It’s like seeing your family members again,” said Maya Lockett, a recent JCSU alum. “This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Tega Cay deer problem persists as residents divided on how to handle issue

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The deer problem in Tega Cay continues. WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation—with sharpshooters. The other options on the table—sterilization and relocation—were twice as expensive. But—council is once again considering all options as more people speak out in favor of finding what they say are better ways to curb the growth.
TEGA CAY, SC

