TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The deer problem in Tega Cay continues. WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation—with sharpshooters. The other options on the table—sterilization and relocation—were twice as expensive. But—council is once again considering all options as more people speak out in favor of finding what they say are better ways to curb the growth.

TEGA CAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO