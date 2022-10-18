Bee’s Best: Vote for The Fresno Bee high school Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15

Vote now for The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15.

Fourteen Fresno-area high school athletes are nominated from cross country, water polo and girls volleyball.

You can vote until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Previous winners were Mayezie Loggins of Clovis West water polo, Jazlynn Vargas of Madera South volleyball, Marissa Sanchez of Kerman volleyball, Evan Torres of Parlier cross country, Stephanie Sanchez of Fowler volleyball, Jordyn Kwalwasser of Clovis East volleyball, Jazzy Vargas of Madera South volleyball and Nailea Fields of Caruthers volleyball.

Coaches may nominate an athlete for next week’s prep poll by email to agalaviz@fresnobee.com .

Can’t see the survey? You may need to turn off your ad blocker.