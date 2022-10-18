ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Brittany Mahomes & Daughter Sterling Nail Mommy & Me Fashion While Cheering On Patrick Mahomes

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bRiK_0idWe4yF00

We absolutely adore a mommy-and-me fashion moment , and Brittany Mahomes is serving major cuteness with her mini-me daughter, Sterling Skye .

The two Mahomes girls cheered on NFL star Patrick during a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, and they showed out in his team colors while looking fashionable as ever. In a sweet carousel shared by Brittany on Instagram , she and 1-year-old Sterling are wearing matching red and white high-top Nike sneakers, black latex leggings, and orange tops.

Sterling wears a baby doll long-sleeve shirt and adorable white and orange bows in her blonde curly hair, and Brittany is dressed in a black bodysuit with an oversized button-up blouse overtop. Her hair is in soft waves in a half-up style for an effortlessly chic look.

In addition to two photos of herself and Sterling, Brittany also shared a shot of herself on the Chiefs field showing off her growing baby bump . She and Patrick are expecting their second child , a baby boy, in early 2023.

Brittany captioned the post “My twin girl #gochiefs ” with red and yellow heart emojis, and people flocked to the comments with sweet messages. One user wrote, “Beautiful twins !!! She gets it from her mama,” with another writing, “Precious!! The matching shoes” with a smiling heart face emoji. A fellow mama with a supportive daughter also hilariously wrote, “My 6 year old daughter said…’Heart it.’ Adorable” with a laughing emoji.

We heart it, too — because what’s not to love about matching mommy and me outfits?

Before you go, check out these additional famous moms who love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gStGp_0idWe4yF00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'

After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Shawn Johnson’s Son Jett Is The Most Stylish Toddler on the Playground

When it comes to fashion, Shawn Johnson’s 15-month-old son Jett is runway-ready! The toddler looks ridiculously cute in a new picture posted by the former Olympic gymnast, and our hearts can’t even handle it. “Are you kidding me 😭😍,” Johnson posted on Instagram today, along with a picture of the toddler, whom she shares with husband Andrew East. In the photo, Jett is standing in front of a tree at the park, wearing a black-and-white hoodie, with the hood up. One hand is tucked in neatly in his black jeans’ pocket like a fashion influencer, and it’s amazing! He’s also wearing bright...
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
SheKnows

SheKnows

75K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy