An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MLive.com
Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
MLive.com
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games
Here is how the teams in the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games. We will find out later this evening who these teams will be facing to open the postseason when the MHSAA announces its brackets. 1. Belleville: beat Brighton 42-3 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Detroit Mumford...
MLive.com
Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State
If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
Ann Arbor football highlights: Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr leads Saline to bounce-back win
CJ Carr was motivated to make sure his team didn’t limp into the postseason. And the Notre Dame quarterback commit delivered one of his more impressive performances of the season as he recorded six touchdowns to lead Saline to a 49-21 win over Lake Orion.
MLive.com
10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry
The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
thelivingstonpost.com
Brighton plays host to Belleville in KLAA football title game — with broadcast link
BRIGHTON — You can’t blame the Brighton coaching staff for pulling out all the stops going into today’s KLAA football championship game. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was brilliant in last week’s win over Howell. They brought in the ol’ right-hander, Drew Henson, to give a...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake
HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s big men short on experience entering new season
EAST LANSING – Outside of the Breslin Center, there’s doubt about Michigan State’s plan to elevate Mady Sissoko from a seldom-used reserve to the Spartans’ starting center beginning next month in the Nov. 7 season-opener. Inside the Breslin Center, though, there’s more comfort with the plan....
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater
JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
MLive.com
Napoleon defense keeps getting stops in crossover win over Union City
UNION CITY -- Long, time-consuming drives were the order of the day for both teams in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title game on Saturday. Napoleon had four drives which took eight or more plays. Union City had four that were seven or more plays. But those long drives did not...
MLive.com
Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover
NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
