Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games

Here is how the teams in the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 9 games. We will find out later this evening who these teams will be facing to open the postseason when the MHSAA announces its brackets. 1. Belleville: beat Brighton 42-3 2. Macomb Dakota: beat Detroit Mumford...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State

If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry

The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake

HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s big men short on experience entering new season

EAST LANSING – Outside of the Breslin Center, there’s doubt about Michigan State’s plan to elevate Mady Sissoko from a seldom-used reserve to the Spartans’ starting center beginning next month in the Nov. 7 season-opener. Inside the Breslin Center, though, there’s more comfort with the plan....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater

JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon poised to take on tough Union City squad in crossover

NAPOLEON -- For the first time since 2017, the Napoleon Pirates are the football champions of the Cascades Conference. With that 6-0 run through league play, and 8-0 overall record, comes a chance to play in the title game of the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The Pirates will visit Union City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UNION CITY, MI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M

This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
ANN ARBOR, MI

