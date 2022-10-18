Read full article on original website
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Weighs in on 'Heartburn' Salad Dressing Recipe Posted by Olivia Wilde
Add Keeley Hazell, the British model who recently dated Jason Sudeikis, to the salad mix. On her Instagram Story Thursday, the 36-year-old model, actress and television writer shared pictures of two pages of Heartburn — the same book Sudeikis' former fiancée, Olivia Wilde, made a reference to earlier this week.
L.A. Animal Rescue Disputes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Her Dog for Harry Styles
MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue, is coming to Olivia Wilde's defense. Shortly after the actress' former nanny claimed in a Daily Mail piece that Wilde, 38, abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles, the animal organization refuted those claims and shared its side of the story.
Nick Kroll on 'Insanity' of Don't Worry Darling Drama: 'So Much of It Was Nonsense'
The Don't Worry Darling actor said his "first exposure" to the "drama around the movie" was "on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this' " Nick Kroll is sharing his thoughts on the buzz surrounding Don't Worry Darling. Kroll, 44, portrayed Dean, the husband of Olivia Wilde's character Bunny in the film released last month. Harry Styles, 28, and Florence Pugh, 26, also starred in the movie, which Wilde directed. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an...
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins. "That wasn't part of the plan,"...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating 'Someone I Grew Up with' and Is 'Definitely' in Love
During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life. When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Costar, Dead at 86: He 'Will Be Greatly Missed'
Ron Masak, an actor best known for a recurring role opposite Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. Masak's daughter revealed that her father died Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote. The...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday. In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and...
Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why
Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's Relationship: A Look Back
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's brief romance may have taken place over a decade ago, but the singer's fans still remember it "All Too Well." The Grammy winner and the Donnie Darko star first made headlines in 2010, when they were spotted together in New York City. Over the next few months, the pair's romance heated up and they were famously photographed walking arm-in-arm on Thanksgiving together.
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
Sacheen Littlefeather's Sisters Claim She Lied About Native Ancestry: 'She Lived in a Fantasy'
Trudy Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz came forward with the accusation after seeing their late sister Sacheen Littlefeather "being venerated as a saint" amid her death Sacheen Littlefeather's legacy has been called into question by her family. After the actress, model and Native American civil rights activist died at age 75 earlier this month, Littlefeather's two sisters claimed that she lied about her indigenous ancestry and was previously known by the family as "Deb" in a bombshell interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's a lie," Trudy Orlandi said...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors on Midnights: 'The 1950s S— They Want from Me'
“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife,” the Grammy winner sings on “Lavender Haze" Taylor Swift isn't here for the "weird rumors" about her six-year relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. On Midnights' opening track, the Grammy winner, 32, sings about facing engagement buzz over the last several years with her actor beau, 31. "I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s— they want from me/ I just wanna stay...
