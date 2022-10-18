Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Below is a look at what voters in Highland Heights and Richmond Heights will be asked to decide on election day, Nov. 8. A Charter Review Commission was assembled this year in Highland Heights and recommended four items be placed on the ballot. Three of the four items are of a procedural nature, while the remaining recommendation, concerning funds that can be levied for the purposes of paying police and fire pensions has garnered the most attention.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO