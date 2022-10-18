Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads

Read full article on original website
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Richmond Heights to hold Nov. 10 rental assistance fair for Cuyahoga County residents facing housing difficulties
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city will host a Rental Assistance Fair for those in need of housing assistance from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center, also known as the Kiwanis Lodge at Richmond Heights Community Park, 27285 Highland Road. “Everyone deserves access to safe, decent...
Townhomes project restarts after Berea extends purchase agreement
BEREA, Ohio -- After being placed on hold in August to address what Mayor Cyril Kleem called “unresolved issues,” a 69-unit townhome project planned for Berea’s north end appears poised to begin making its way through the city approval process again. Triban Investments, in partnership with Knez...
A Cleveland water history through beer labels as the Clean Water Act turns 50: Jeff Opperman
CLEVELAND -- The history of Cleveland is intertwined with the story of its water. Simply put, Cleveland exists because of water. Located at the strategic confluence of a river and a lake, those water resources fueled the city’s dizzying rise on the pillars of trade and industry. In those...
Why have a 35-mph speed limit on the West Shoreway when most ignore it?
Why does the city of Cleveland have a 35-mph speed limit posted on the West Shoreway by Edgewater Park when most drivers continuously exceed that?. I’m a snowbird from Florida, and every spring when I return to Cleveland, I travel that roadway at 35 miles per hour and practically get run off the road by drivers passing me at speeds exceeding 50 mph.
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Highland Heights voters will decide on increased levy for safety force pension funds; Richmond Heights voters on full-time mayor
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Below is a look at what voters in Highland Heights and Richmond Heights will be asked to decide on election day, Nov. 8. A Charter Review Commission was assembled this year in Highland Heights and recommended four items be placed on the ballot. Three of the four items are of a procedural nature, while the remaining recommendation, concerning funds that can be levied for the purposes of paying police and fire pensions has garnered the most attention.
ODOT to move forward with State Route 8 bridge replacement in fall of 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday announced that it will move forward with replacing the State Route 8 bridge beginning next fall. The 69-year-old bridge supports more than 115,000 vehicles a day and serves as an important conduit for commuters and commerce in Northeast Ohio, according to ODOT.
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County to deploy bodycams after barricade incident
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is going to make some changes after a weekend incident during which 12 youths barricaded themselves in the facility. At a Sunday afternoon press conference, the Ohio Department of Youth Services and officials from Indian River announced that they will deploy body...
Man claims callers threatened him and his family: Avon Lake police blotter
On October 19, a resident reported two calls from restricted numbers from unknown people who made vague threats toward him and his family. An electrical contractor reported $1,500 worth of aluminum coil and underground cable stolen from a home under construction sometime between October 7-10. Disturbance: Brookfield Road. On October...
Resident pays $1,000 through fraudulent Cash App: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 15 at 10:32 a.m. a resident reported that a UPS package was stolen off his front porch. On Oct. 13 at 5:48 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The car continued onto Clague Road before entering Interstate 90 heading eastbound. Due to excessive speed and heavy traffic, officers terminated the pursuit shortly after entering the highway.
Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
Brook Park man, stepdaughter fight concrete worker over vehicles parked in street
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Defiance Avenue man, 53, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter fought a construction worker at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 across the street from their house. Here’s what happened, according to the construction worker, 36: The worker was preparing a driveway for concrete repair when he heard the man complaining about how construction vehicles were “taking up the whole street.”
Another one of those ‘all over the road’ calls: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to drive in marked lanes: drunk driving: Cannon Road. A motorist called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 12 to report another driver who was “all over the road” while southbound on SOM Center Road. The caller was unable to keep up with the erratic driver once he turned onto Cannon Road and accelerated to a high rate of speed.
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Fairhill Road to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers observed that three vehicles had been struck by bullets. Police located a wounded Cleveland man, 21, inside one of the vehicles. Medical attention was summoned and...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
