I’m a doctor – here’s why you’re having more vivid dreams right now and what they mean

AS winter creeps up on us, it's inevitable that the temperature will start to drop.

While some of us love nothing more than climbing into bed to get cosy, others are clearly struggling with the change in weather.

There's been an increase in Brits having vivid dreams in recent months and here experts discuss why they happen and what you can do to stop them Credit: Getty

In the last month, Google searches for the term 'vivid dreams' have increased by 240 per cent.

From this, it's clear that Brits are experiencing dreams they are just not used to.

But it's not just those of a vivid nature, and new research from later living company Lottie, has revealed that there's also been a 91 per cent increase in 'disrupted sleep', as well as a 150 per cent increase in searches for 'intense dreams every night'.

Experts have now revealed that there are reasons behind this, warning that many Brits could experience this in the coming months.

Dr Tim Bond from Puressentiel explained that in general, people who go to bed late and get up late are more prone to these types of dreams.

However, the temperature also plays a big part.

The optimal sleep temperature for adults is 18.3C - but this can vary from person to person.

As temperatures fall though and it becomes increasingly costly to heat our homes, it might be a little chillier inside.

Will Donnelly, care expert and co-founder at Lottie explained: "Temperature can make a significant difference to the quality of your sleep.

"A drop in temperatures in the winter months can make it easier for you to fall into a deeper restorative sleep, increasing the likelihood of vivid dreams."

What these vivid dreams mean as it gets cooler, is that you could be suffering from a lack of vitamin D, says natural health expert and chemist Dr Bond.

LACK OF SUNLIGHT

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "Sleeping patterns are affected as winter draws in; the shorter days of winter and less sunlight change the circadian cycle with melatonin produced later in the evening especially as dark evening kick in.

"This can change sleep patterns with the advent of the darker hours.

"Lack of sunlight can also deplete vitamin D levels. This vitamin is vital for serotonin productions which, in turn, is vital for maintaining the sleep-wake cycle and levels of melatonin.

"The stress and anxiety of winter with its cold and dark can cause stress and depression which is also linked with vivid dreams."

SAD

The guru added that chronic depletion of vitamin D can cause Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

This is a condition that Will said also impacts people's dreams.

He told The Sun: "Seasonal changes can affect your mood and wellbeing. Whilst many people feel less energetic in the winter months SAD can disrupt your sleeping pattern and even lead to vivid dreams.

"If you experience SAD you may experience sleep problems in the winter months, for example disrupted sleeping patterns or feeling sleepy during the day.

"Previous research has found that many people experiencing SAD are more likely to experience nightmares."

Will added that if you're not looking after yourself - you might also have stressful dreams.

He explained that having dreams about financial stress, work or relationships can often be linked to stress and anxiety without you knowing.

This, he said, can trigger intense dreams, he added: "As the cost of living crisis continues to surge - many adults and families are more at risk of mental health concerns than ever before - increasing the likelihood of disrupted sleep and vivid dreams."

DIET DILEMMA

Martin Seeley, sleep expert and CEO of MattressNextDay added that eating too close to bed might not be helping either.

"With regards to food and drink, your diet isn't necessarily linked to increased vivid dreams.

"However, eating right before bed increases your metabolism which in turn increases your brains activity during the night; which can lead to dreams and nightmares.

"And during winter, we may find we are eating later at night as the cold and darker nights can often make us feel hungrier into the evening, so snacking at night is common, but not advised if you want a restful night's sleep," he said.

HOW TO STOP VIVID DREAMS

If you're struggling with these dreams Will said there are some things you can do.

"Taking time out of your day before going to bed to practice stress management techniques that work for you can help to ease any worries and set you up for a good night's sleep.

"You could try stress management techniques such as meditation or mindfulness five minutes before bed each night," he said.

Dr Bond added that in order to combat them, you should aim to reset your sleep pattern.

He added that using essential oils such as lavender and marjoram can help you drift off and relax.