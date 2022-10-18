Read full article on original website
Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that
The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
americanmilitarynews.com
1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia
U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
WBTV
Missouri senator calls for creation of select committee to investigate U.S. - Afghanistan withdrawal
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the creation of a Senate Select Committee to investigate the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. “There needs to be real accountability here,” said Hawley. Hawley introduced legislation to establish a 20-member committee to review intelligence, interview U.S....
ELECTION 2022: Huffman and Brower on ballot for congressional district 2
Jared Huffman (top) is being challenged by Republican Douglas Brower (bottom photo). photo credit: For our ongoing election coverage, we’re speaking to candidates in key local races. One of those is for the representative for California's second congressional district. Spanning from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border, Jared Huffman has represented the roughly 700,000 residents of the second district in US Congress since 2013. Here’s what Huffman has to say about his challenger on this year’s general election ballot: "It's always interesting, every cycle, the kind of opponents I get," Huffman told KRCB News in a virtual interview this week. "Sometimes they...
Army Times
A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year
Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
Spiraling military suicide rates force Pentagon to address mental health
WASHINGTON — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I went...
Storing a Loaded Gun In The Home Raises Suicide Risk 4x; VA Recently Gave 200k Gun Locks to Navy And Marine Bases
Approximately half of all suicides are by firearm. Suicides also account for 2 out of 3 firearm deaths. As a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs collaborated with the Department of the Navy Office of Force Resilience (DON OFR). [i] [vii]
MilitaryTimes
Space Force may seek commercial fleet to augment wartime needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force may seek to deepen partnerships with private companies by establishing a fleet of commercial spacecraft that could be on standby for military use, much like the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Through the CRAF, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial airlines to provide...
Election guidance for military members and civilians
People are not allowed to post, share or link to material from a partisan political party, group, or candidate, even when off duty.
thecentersquare.com
DOD attempt to appeal class status granted to USMC members may be too little, too late, attorneys argue
(The Center Square) – The Department of Defense and Secretary Lloyd Austin have appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit hoping to halt a preliminary injunction and class action status a federal judge granted last month on behalf of those serving in the U.S. Marine Corps whose religious exemption requests from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied.
Defense One
Cutting Thousands of Medical Personnel Won’t Reduce Access to Care, Army Surgeon General Says
Army families are worried about reductions in medical services, particularly in mental and behavioral health, as the service begins to shed thousands of medical billets. But the Army surgeon general told questioners at the AUSA conference on Tuesday that service leaders had worked to ensure that cuts won’t reduce access to care.
