Connecticut Public

Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that

The Americans who fought in World War II are called the Greatest Generation not only because they fought fascism but also because of what happened when they came home. It was the greatest expansion of the American middle class in history, partly due to the GI Bill. It gave free college and cheap home loans to millions of veterans, except the U.S. was still segregated when the GI Bill became law. And as NPR's Quil Lawrence reports, that meant many Black veterans were left behind.
VIRGINIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

1st openly trans Army officer arrested for trying to pass secrets to Russia

U.S. Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry was arrested on Thursday after allegedly trying to pass health information about U.S. military members to Russia. Henry previously caught media attention after coming out as the first openly transgender active duty U.S. Army officer. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the...
KRCB 104.9

ELECTION 2022: Huffman and Brower on ballot for congressional district 2

Jared Huffman (top) is being challenged by Republican Douglas Brower (bottom photo). photo credit:  For our ongoing election coverage, we’re speaking to candidates in key local races. One of those is for the representative for California's second congressional district.   Spanning from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border, Jared Huffman has represented the roughly 700,000 residents of the second district in US Congress since 2013.   Here’s what Huffman has to say about his challenger on this year’s general election ballot:   "It's always interesting, every cycle, the kind of opponents I get," Huffman told KRCB News in a virtual interview this week. "Sometimes they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Army Times

A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
FLORIDA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Space Force may seek commercial fleet to augment wartime needs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force may seek to deepen partnerships with private companies by establishing a fleet of commercial spacecraft that could be on standby for military use, much like the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Through the CRAF, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial airlines to provide...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

DOD attempt to appeal class status granted to USMC members may be too little, too late, attorneys argue

(The Center Square) – The Department of Defense and Secretary Lloyd Austin have appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit hoping to halt a preliminary injunction and class action status a federal judge granted last month on behalf of those serving in the U.S. Marine Corps whose religious exemption requests from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied.

