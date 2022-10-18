ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight

A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
