Police locate parents after finding child walking alone in roadway
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police in Baker say they have been able to locate the parents of a three-year-old found walking alone in a roadway early Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, the child was discovered alone on Chamberlain Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Chief Dunn says...
Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say
A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identify alleged armed robber, burglar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reportedly trying to identify a man accused of armed robbery and burglary. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man pictured allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of a convenience store on Greenwell Springs Road.
Man suffers from fatal gunshot wounds in Opelousas
Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back. Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
One dead, another in jail after fight
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Why was a Baton Rouge barber shot to death driving on I-12? His family still seeks answers.
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
