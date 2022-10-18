Read full article on original website
Fire Country Recap: Marching Orders — Plus, Three Secrets Are Revealed
This week on CBS’ Fire Country, Jake held Bode’s fate in his hands, depending on whether he told Vince about getting slugged by his ex’s brother or not. But it was another secret that wound up deciding if Bode would get booted from his hometown. Episode 2 opened with a flashback to when Riley was alive, and a birthday celebration at the bar. In thanking all those in attendance — Vince, Sharon, Eve, Jake and Bode — Riley very conveniently connected any last dots we needed, regarding who is who. (Namely, Sharon and Vince are both her parents, and they are...
spoilertv.com
CBS Orders Full Season Pickups For This Year’s Top Three New Series: “Fire Country,” “East New York” And “So Help Me Todd”
CBS has given full season orders to this year’s three most-watched new series on any network: FIRE COUNTRY, EAST NEW YORK – which is also the #1 new show among African-American viewers – and SO HELP ME TODD. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season,”...
spoilertv.com
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.06 - There's The Rub - Promotional Photos + Press Release
TikTok Personality Josh Nalley (@Living_Dead_Josh) Fulfills His Dream of Playing a Body in the Morgue in This Episode of “CSI: Vegas”. “There’s the Rub” – Max leads her team to investigate the death of a prestigious Michelin-starred chef found hanging in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
spoilertv.com
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
SheKnows
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Welcomes ‘General Hospital’ Star to Sunday’s Episode
If you’re a fan of General Hospital, you’ll want to check out tonight’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Dominic Zamprogna is a guest star. Zamprogna is best known as General Hospital heart throb Dante Falconeri. The soap opera introduced his character in 2009 as an undercover officer investigating mob king Sonny Corinthos, who turned out to be his father. Dante married Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer, one of the most famous couples in soap opera history. Dante now is involved with Sam McCall, who had been the on/off love interest of Jason Morgan.
Things Are About to Get Richer on 'Chicago Med' With the Arrival of a Wealthy Mystery Man
Fans of Chicago Med are still reeling from the news that Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi, is leaving the series in the middle of Season 8. There's little to comfort viewers from the loss of an actor who has been with the show since its earliest days. The only thing that can bring some semblance of comfort is the thought of interesting guest stars as an ideal distraction.
Esme and Ryan's tale needs closure on General Hospital
Many General Hospital fans do not believe Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) is dead and suspect she may surface at any time. Spoilers tease that her dad Ryan Chamberlin ( Jon Lindstrom) will soon show up in the hospital room of Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ava is being guarded so it's not clear how the demented doctor gets in but spoilers tease he might get his hands on Ava's cell phone and or the confession teller from Niloas Cassadine (Marcus Columba).
‘NCIS’: Agent Parker Protects Director Vance After a Home Invasion and Jimmy and Agent Knight Figure Out Their Relationship
NCIS Season 20 Episode 5 focuses on Director Vance experiencing a home invasion. Here's what to expect next time on NCIS.
spoilertv.com
La Brea - Episode 2.06 - Lazarus - Press Release
11/01/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)
Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
spoilertv.com
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.09 - Trusted Sources - Press Release
Episode 309: “Trusted Sources” (Available to stream on 10/20/22) A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge.
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 Online
On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5, Charles and Cuevas deal with a frustrating situation while Will and Vanessa face possible consequences for their choices. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 5 revolves around the continued stress of dealing with the supply chain problem. Nathaniel, the train conductor involved in the...
spoilertv.com
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Press Releases
Toby won't let Rachel's inconsiderate (and early) drop-off stop him from keeping a date with a woman he's met online. Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner; directed by Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton. Welcome to Paniquil. 102 11/17/2022. Toby tries to navigate the childcare crisis that Rachel left for him and learns...
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.06 - You Know What It Is - Press Release
EPISODE 306 – “YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS”. Sage is freed from jail and ready to reclaim the tour as headliner. The Chicago show will be Rigo’s final performance and he’s under pressure to come up with new material. Poppy and Collette butt heads over Rigo. Odalie hatches a plan to keep Angel in Atlanta – and closer to her. Poppy and Tal work overtime to develop new routines for Rigo’s last show.
spoilertv.com
Harlem - Season 2 - Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd & Lil Rel Howery Join Cast
Amazon‘s original series Harlem has added 7 new cast members to its Season 2 roster. Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed), and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) are set to recur; Rick Fox (Dope), Sherri Shepherd (Sherri), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), and Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box) will guest star.
