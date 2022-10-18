ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco man accused of attacking ex-wife was free on bond for domestic assault charge

Waco police arrested a man last week who was free on bond for two family violence charges when he attacked his ex-wife with a box cutter, officials reported. Gregory Emmerson Williams, 55, of Waco, threatened to kill his ex-wife Oct. 9, then attacked her with a box cutter knife Oct. 11 at the restaurant where she worked, according to his arrest affidavits. He was arrested Oct. 13.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Robinson robbery with gun and machete

Robinson, Tx (FOX44) – A bizarre robbery involving shots fired from a handgun and the brandishing of a machete led to the arrest of two men in Robinson on Wednesday night. A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East Rocket Road as two men arrived to try to get a set of tools from a car at a worksite where remodeling work was being done. When they arrived, they found the lock on a gate was changed and they were unable to get in.
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Former Marlin police officer clears name

A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree

LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy