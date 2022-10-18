Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco man accused of attacking ex-wife was free on bond for domestic assault charge
Waco police arrested a man last week who was free on bond for two family violence charges when he attacked his ex-wife with a box cutter, officials reported. Gregory Emmerson Williams, 55, of Waco, threatened to kill his ex-wife Oct. 9, then attacked her with a box cutter knife Oct. 11 at the restaurant where she worked, according to his arrest affidavits. He was arrested Oct. 13.
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Robinson robbery with gun and machete
Robinson, Tx (FOX44) – A bizarre robbery involving shots fired from a handgun and the brandishing of a machete led to the arrest of two men in Robinson on Wednesday night. A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the incident occurred about 9:55 p.m. in the 800 block of East Rocket Road as two men arrived to try to get a set of tools from a car at a worksite where remodeling work was being done. When they arrived, they found the lock on a gate was changed and they were unable to get in.
Deputy shot in Milam County during mental health call, suspect killed
The sheriff's office said the deputy is currently being treated, and the suspect who shot him is dead. It's unclear how the suspect died.
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KWTX
Waco man arrested after threat made against La Vega High School on social media
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, after a threat against La Vega High School was posted on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A day earlier, Walton was reportedly seen in the parking lot of a La Vega ISD school inside a...
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WacoTrib.com
Former Marlin police officer clears name
A former police officer for the cities of Mart and Marlin has cleared his name after he was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge in September 2019. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement service record for Sergio Collazo now shows an honorable discharge from all police agencies where he has worked, as reviewed Oct. 13. His peace officer’s license is listed as active and in good standing, also as of Oct. 13.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree
LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
KWTX
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother is wondering why authorities took five days to inform her of her son’s death. Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2. Initially, the Killeen Police Department did not...
KWTX
Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division. The seizure was...
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer
Authorities in Waco are searching for suspects who killed two deer in an "inhumane and unacceptable" way before burglarizing The Minnow restaurant.
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
Illegally taken deer left to waste at Lake Waco Marina: Texas Game Wardens
Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be responsible for a restaurant burglary.
10-year-old battling brain, spine cancer sworn in as honorary Waco police officer
WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen. Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department. He has since made it his...
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
KWTX
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
