Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On Friday, Oct. 28, KWQC-TV6 is partnering with the Bettendorf Rotary to host a blanket drive, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 805 Brady Street, Davenport. Kevin Koellner from the Bettendorf Rotary Club and Ashley Velez from Humility Homes highlight the upcoming event and encourage viewers to participate. Donations of gently-used or new blankets will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families. .
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
Your First Alert Forecast
LeClaire Witches Walk to support local businesses on Oct. 29
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -LeClaire Witches’ Walk & Costume Contest is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 South Cody Road. Ashton Glaus, shares details about the event and invites viewers to participate. The event features costume contests, trick-or-treating, games, balloon animals and “trunk or treat”.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Windy and warm weekend
Shower Pros LLC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in any home, so it is so important to make yours work the way you need. In fact, the shower is the top choice when it comes to remodeling projects. Shower Pros LLC is a locally-owned and operated professional...
Breezy, warm weekend
QC area Halloween activities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Halloween is right around the corner, here are some festive things to do!. Davenport Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Davenport Halloween Parade: Sunday, October 30th, 2 pm. Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat: Monday, October 31st, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Saturday, October...
Highlight Zone: Week 9
Rock Island to host Fright Night in The Park on Oct. 27
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of the Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County. Details are limited, but the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was north of Low Moor on 380th Avenue. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in man’s death in Davenport
Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside
A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
