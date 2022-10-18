Read full article on original website
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
DC Films & ‘Conjuring’ Universe Producer Peter Safran Reups Production Pact With Warner Bros
EXCLUSIVE: The $4.4 billion grossing producer of several Warner Bros. DC movies as well as the highest grossing horror franchise of all-time at $2 billion, The Conjuring, has re-upped with the Burbank, CA lot for another three years. Peter Safran has been a lynchpin on many Warner Bros. DC titles including the comic book label’s highest grossing one, Aquaman, at $1.15 billion worldwide and its upcoming sequel on Christmas 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He has also produced Shazam ($366M), its upcoming sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17) and Blue Beetle (Aug 18) due out in 2023. In...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986. The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning speed. Jurors at a federal court in New York deliberated for a little more than an hour before deciding that Rapp hadn't proven his allegations. ...
