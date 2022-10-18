EXCLUSIVE: The $4.4 billion grossing producer of several Warner Bros. DC movies as well as the highest grossing horror franchise of all-time at $2 billion, The Conjuring, has re-upped with the Burbank, CA lot for another three years. Peter Safran has been a lynchpin on many Warner Bros. DC titles including the comic book label’s highest grossing one, Aquaman, at $1.15 billion worldwide and its upcoming sequel on Christmas 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He has also produced Shazam ($366M), its upcoming sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods (March 17) and Blue Beetle (Aug 18) due out in 2023. In...

