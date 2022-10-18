Read full article on original website
East New York - Episode 1.05 - Going Commando - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.07 - Truth or Consequences - Press Release
DETECTIVE FLORES NAMES A SUSPECT IN MARCO'S DEATH ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, ON FOX. Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco's death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new "Truth or Consequences" episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)
The Good Fight - Episode 6.08 - The End of Playing Games - Press Release
EPISODE 8: The End of Playing Games (Available to stream Thursday, October 27th) While STR Laurie is investigated by the FBI, Liz and Ri'Chard attempt to take their clients. As they fight to extricate themselves from STR Laurie, Ri’chard and Liz must decide who is head of the firm. Meanwhile, Diane is forced to expose her PT-108 treatment.
Step Up - Episode 3.07 - It’s Goin’ Down - Press Release
EPISODE 307 – “IT’S GOIN’ DOWN”. Romantic entanglements are tearing Sage, Collette, Rigo, and Poppy in new directions. The love triangle between Davis, Odalie and Angel has come to a tipping point. Tal has a new love interest, a new understanding for Marquise, and a new position as Sage’s Creative Director.
American Horror Story - Episode 11.05 (Bad Fortune) - Episode 11.06 (The Body) - Press Release
Hannah receives concerning news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city's most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt, directed by Paris Barclay. The Body. 1106 11/2/2022 11 p.m. ET/PT. A chilling event from Patrick's past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry...
Walker - Episode 3.06 - Something There That Wasn’t There Before - Press Release
HEALING - Walker (Jared Padalecki) makes good on his promise to Liam (Keegan Allen) to finally discuss captivity, and painful details from the past inform the present to help the Rangers eliminate a dangerous threat. Meanwhile, a new case forces Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to confront her aversion to dating. The episode was directed by Peter Kowalski and written by Geri Carillo and Casey Fisher (#306). Original airdate 11/10/2022.
Monarch - Episode 1.08 - The Crown - Press Release
NICKY CONFRONTS CATT ON AN ALL-NEW MONARCH TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, ON FOX. Nicky confronts Catt and preps Tatum for her Deb Ball; Gigi makes a splash at a press event; Ace and Ana get closer; Albie lies to Tripp to protect Nicky and Luke is concerned Jamie is getting too close to the Roman family in the all-new "The Crown" episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 8 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-106) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
The Peripheral - Episodes 1.01 + 1.02 - Press Releases
Stuck in a small town without many prospects, Flynne Fisher is a brilliant gamer who works a dead end job to support her veteran brother and ailing mother. When her brother enlists her help playing an advanced video game known as a SIM , Flynne sees something she shouldn’t, bringing real life danger to the family’s doorstep.
