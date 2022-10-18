“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO