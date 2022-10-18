WCSD can build on string of successes by re-electing current trustees

This opinion column was submitted by Richard Jay, a Reno resident since 1967.

Re: " WCSD needs a return to academics, fiscal responsibility ," Sept. 25:

An open letter to Bruce Parks:

In a recent opinion representing the Washoe County Republican Party, you made comments that do not contain the whole truth.

Bruce Parks: “But then again, we have four out of seven trustees that are appointees and were not elected by the people.”

Fact: Three, not four, have been appointed, Joe Rodriguez, Adam Mayberry and Beth Smith were appointed following NRS guidelines ( NRS 386.270 ) and as such must run for election despite the original trustee’s term expiration. Ellen Minetto is up for reelection, not appointed.

Bruce Parks: “Angie Taylor has clearly demonstrated that she is more interested in graduating social justice warriors than contributing members of our community.”

Fact: You and others led the recall effort against Angie Taylor and were embarrassed when not even 6% of the needed signatures were received .

Bruce Parks: “You come across as disingenuous when you cherry-pick data from a source to substantiate the claim that our school district is doing well.”

Fact: Information you used is out-of-date. SBAC scores are up from pre-COVID, there are a record number of National Merit Scholars , Nevada's teacher of year is from WCSD and more. You are clearly using material from 2018 from Jeff Church. This has been proven to be wrong in several local media outlets and subject of a recent article. Eleventh-graders are outperforming the state by 35% ; 56% of graduates take at least one AP class , and a Stanford study cited by the New York Times ranks WCSD in the top 18% in the country.

Bruce Parks: “I challenge you to research how many WCSD students that apply to UNR, spend their first year or more taking remedial classes in core subjects just so they can do college-level work.”

Fact: The source of this claim is an article from more than six years ago .

Bruce Parks: “The current superintendent, whom you apparently are so enamored of, will have no problem eclipsing the last two superintendents if she does absolutely nothing.”

Fact: Our current newly appointed superintendent is the most educated superintendent in the history of WCSD. Berkeley, Stanford and Harvard are very prestigious schools. She is highly respected throughout the country by fellow superintendents.

Bruce Parks: “The fact remains that our current school board is failing the students, parents and taxpayers of Washoe County by every measurable metric and have been doing so for years.”

Fact: Why are you and the candidates using old Nevada data and not WCSD current data? The candidates are running for WCSD trustee, not the Nevada Department of Education!

SBAC scores are up — English language arts scores are up 1.9%, math scores are up 2.6%. The district just celebrated its 21st year in a row receiving a financial excellence award.

There was a record number of National Merit Scholars. The Washoe County School District has as many semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program as the two previous years combined. This year, the district announced that 21 students from local high schools are among 16,000 students from across the country who are vying for a spring announcement of $28 million in scholarships.

Forty-nine percent of students receive special advanced, honors or career-ready diplomas , which is a rigorous coursework over and above the traditional classes work.

The WC-1 audit passed with flying colors, Trustee Church acknowledged this in an email to Superintendent Kristen McNeil on Nov. 5, 2020.

You and your candidates have the following agenda .

1. Fire the superintendent. Who would apply to be superintendent after such an irresponsible action? It would cost taxpayers over a million dollars to buy her contract out and tarnish our district.

2. Eliminate any mention of LBGQTA in all verbiage from WCSD.

3. Eliminate CRT. By the way, it is not taught in WCSD, nor will it be. It’s a college level and/or law school course.

4. Stop SHARE. It’s been a parent/staff-led committee for the last 20 years, and it's required by state law ( NRS 389.036 ).

Why are you listening to a trustee who has been called out by most major media outlets and countless opinion columns? His disinformation has been proven be just that: disinformation. His “claims” have been proven to be flat-out wrong or not related to WCSD!

His lawsuit against WC1 was thrown out of court. His claim as to WC1 having a “sunset clause“ have been proven wrong. His claim to raising only 50% of the funds has been proven wrong, it's outperforming initial project made by the PSORN committee.

Shouldn’t the Washoe County Republican Party be focusing on bigger issues — debt, deficits, borders, supply chains, inflation, balanced budgets and such? Why aren’t you advocating for school funding to return to 40% as it was in the past? Why is Nevada so low in education funding?

The bottom line: Fiscal responsibility is clearly demonstrated with successful audits, national awards and independent audits proving the money is being spent accordingly.

WCSD has achieved a balanced budget despite losing $60 million in funding and being forced to pay part of the Washoe County Incline Village lawsuit estimated at $21 million.

There only one trustee with more than four years on the board. The voters keep replacing members. Let’s not forget the trustee forced to resign due to inappropriate behavior with a youth employee, or the most recent resignations.

Academics are improving despite COVID — AP scores, SBAC scores, National Merit Scholars, students participating in AP courses and more.

We most certainly have work in front of us and we will succeed with our trustees being re-elected, leadership from Superintendent Dr. Enfield, administrators, teachers and parents.

Richard Jay has been a Reno resident since 1967.

