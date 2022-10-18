Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Latest NFL Trade Could Land The Buffalo Bills Star Receiver
The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks but a recent trade could mean that a star wide receiver ends up in Buffalo. The NFL announced yesterday that the Carolina Panthers have traded their star running back Christian McCaffery for several draft picks to the San Francisco 49ers.
Steelers Fan’s Heartwarming Message For Buffalo Makes Fans Cry
How often have we heard the phrase "City of Good Neighbors," when referring to the kind hearts of Buffalo. We know that but unfortunately, this city has a stigma of snow, cold weather, failure of sports teams and lately, that passion for our sports teams overshadowing human decency. That is...
Reports: What the Buffalo Bills Offered for Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the NFL; put together by general manager Brandon Beane and his staff. Still, great teams always look to improve and Beane has proven in the past that he is not afraid to explore opportunities to improve this Bills roster. By now,...
Josh Allen Got Hurt During That Giant Hurdle Against The Chiefs
Even superheroes can’t take giant leaps over buildings (or football players) without getting a few bumps and bruises along the way. Everyone in the sports world is still talking and making memes about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s gravity-defying hurdle over the Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” moment set up a run that landed Dawson Knox in the endzone and gave the Bills a 24-20 win over Kansas City.
Buffalo Bills Linked to Another Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye this week, which means players are away from the team facilities and getting a much-deserved vacation from the season. That doesn't mean the coaches and front office personnel are, however, as they continue work at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park. That includes...
WNY Native Brian Daboll is From Upstate New York Says NFL TV Crew
It was a good weekend to relax and unwind from watching the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were on their bye week in week 7, which means Bills Mafia would be watching some of the other teams around the NFL. The New York Giants are 6-1 after their 23-17 win over...
Ryan Miller Surprises Buffalo Sabres in Locker Room After Win
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Sabres are finally good. Yes, the Sabres are good. Buffalo is currently on the Western Canadian road trip and have won the first three games, which is hard for any team to do in the NHL. The Sabres have defeated the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary...
Bills Owner Up On Richest List While Getting Millions for New Stadium
Terry Pegula is a wealthy man, and Forbes shows you just how wealthy he is. According to the Forbes 400 Richest Americans List, Terry Pegula is worth $6.7 Billion. That's good for the 128th richest American. That's up 60 spots from last year, as he has become a billion dollars richer since 2021. Forbes also scored him a 2 out of 5 in philanthropy.
Gabe Davis Uses Time Off To Surprise Young Man in Florida
Get the tissues ready! Gabe Davis pulled off a surprise of a lifetime. This week the Buffalo Bills had their bye week. Josh Allen went to California to visit home and go to a Padres game, Stefon Diggs went to New York City to go shopping, Jake Kumerow went fishing in Buffalo...but, Gabe Davis went back home to Florida for a moment we won't soon forget.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0