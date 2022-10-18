Read full article on original website
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Saloum’
Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, legendary mercenaries known must stash their stolen gold bounty, and lay low the coastal region of Sine-Saloum. But one mercenary is hiding a dark secret that threatens to unleash hell on them all. Saloum effortlessly combines the genres of Western and supernatural fantasy. The costume design soundtrack and folklore are all fresh and unique. I hope this kicks off a New Wave of African produced genre fiction.
Recording artist, music executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
Gordy, who died of natural causes at his home in California Friday evening, was the younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy.
comicon.com
Lady Qi’ra Stands Front And Center In ‘Star Wars: Hidden Empire’ Connecting Variant
This November, the final part of Charle Soule’s game changing trilogy of Star Wars stories set between Episodes V and VI will begin in Star Wars: Hidden Empire. Breakout character Lady Qi’ra is front and center, as the Crimson Dawn continues their war with the Empire and its Sith leaders.
comicon.com
‘Stargirl’ Continues To Turn The Corner In Season 3, Episode 7
Stargirl has finally turned the corner from its noir mystery style of storytelling to something a bit more action and adventure oriented. That doesn’t mean the mystery has been solved, however. The question of who killed the Gambler and who has been surveilling Blue Valley still remains. But the pacing and tone of the show definitely feels different when compared to the season premiere. It’s unclear if the villain that made an appearance is in fact this season’s big bad or just a side baddie. Either way, this episode had some nice tension to break up the slow burn of previous episodes.
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Studio Trigger Leveled Up ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’
The strongest series from Studio Trigger to date and an amazing addition to the cyberpunk genre. May all video game animated series be this good. Based on the video game by CD Projekt Red and animated by Studio Trigger (Kill La Kill, Promare) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime that follows a street kid who becomes a mercenary called an Edgerunner to survive the high-tech world of Night City.
comicon.com
Schitt Happens: Previewing ‘Justice Warriors’ #5
“In the outrageous new book that Boing Boing calls “all the glorious dystopian satire you hoped it would be,” Swamp Cop, Schitt, and the rest of the force are under siege as the Libra Gang mounts an assault on police headquarters! Meanwhile, Bubble City’s ruling Prince grows extremely distraught over his plummeting poll numbers.”
comicon.com
Preview: Explore Crunch Culture And Its Casualties In ‘It Took Luke’
Oni Press has revealed a preview of It Took Luke, dropping next week from writer Mark Bouchard and artist Bayleigh Underwood. ‘Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties. LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 7
The confrontation that happened in this week’s The Handmaid’s Tale seemed inevitable from the start of the series. June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) have been on a collision course for a very long time. There have been a couple detours and this season sought to up the tension between them. Thus, they had a serious confrontation and, luckily, it did not disappoint. This is in contrast to the rest of the season, which seem to be meandering from one plot point to the next in anticipation of this moment. Now that it has finally arrived, the show returned to form by firing on all storytelling cylinders.
comicon.com
‘Catwoman’ And ‘Yara Flor’ Artist Joelle Jones Talks Zestworld
Joelle Jones is among the many artists who has jumped onto Zestworld, a one-stop shop for creators to publish their work, to create newsletters and to connect with fans. In this exclusive interview with Comicon, the Catwoman and Yara Flor artist and Jones discusses why she was drawn to this platform and what’s next for her Lady Killer title.
comicon.com
Rob Guillory And Sam Lotfi Destroy The Tech Gods In ‘Mosely’ Next January
BOOM! Studios has announced Mosely, a brand new five-issue series from writer Rob Guillory, artist Sam Lotfi, and colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu. The limited series chronicles one man’s attempt to take down the mighty idols of technology that have captivated the world in the near future. ‘In the hyper-technological world...
comicon.com
Brian K. Vaughan And Fiona Staples’ ‘Saga’ Returns This January
Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga #61 sees the return of the ongoing series after a slight hiatus and the start of a new story-arc this January 2023 from Image Comics. “We’re back! No spoilers, but Fiona and I are extremely excited about some of the familiar faces...
comicon.com
Vault Comics’ ‘Resonant’ To Be Adapted For Television By CBS And Ridley Scott
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Vault Comics’ series Resonant is to be adapted for television by CBS Studios, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, and “First Purge” director Gerrard McMurray. To be shown on the BET+ streaming platform, McMurray will executive produce, write, and direct show....
comicon.com
Sending The Investigation In A New Direction: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #11
‘Batgirls’ is a series that anyone can point to with certainty as an example of what a great comic superhero comic book can be, and maybe should be, as it taps into a classic type of energy with modern sensibilities. A totally whimsical fun light adventure that comes with a sharp bite, but plenty of laughter and bright vivid gorgeous visuals that pop right off the page.
comicon.com
Into The Jaws Of Death: Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires’ #10
“The war for Earth takes a decisive turn as the heroes prepare to strike back! Can Supergirl and her team in Australia escape to space? Will the Birds of Prey’s infiltration of Gotham City go unnoticed by the Vampire King? Can Green Arrow save the human cattle from the Blood Farm? The shocking answers await!”
comicon.com
Death Becomes Her: Previewing ‘Harley Quinn’ #23
“Y’know, bein’ dead is just like ridin’ a bike. There’s a big white light, and then Prince shows up and offers you a chance to host a house party in the clouds with Marilyn Monroe and Abraham Lincoln. Then suddenly you’re brought back to life in a pit of goopy green snot, and you have to find the person who was rude enough to shoot and kill you. To make things even better…turns out that comin’ back to life could have some serious unintended consequences!”
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
In comic book news Tony Thornley brought us the news of a new ongoing Red Goblin series from Marvel. Read more here now. And in other comic book news we also learnt that Z2 Comics were teaming up with Swedish Metallers In Flames for an all-new graphic novel entitled The Jester’s Curse (here) courtesy of Richard Bruton.
comicon.com
‘Patty & Laz’ Rush To The Scene In 2023 From Scout Comics
Scout Comics has revealed an early look at Patty & Laz, dropping in 2023 from writer Michael Sanchez, artist/colorist Reik Lopez, and letterer DC Hopkins. The ashcan for Patty & Laz is available now on Scout’s website right here. ‘What would you give up to save someone you love?...
comicon.com
A Look At ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 1
After ten seasons on the air, it would be difficult for any show to do something new and different. American Horror Story has built up a reputation of taking its viewers into uncharted territory in order to explore unique stories and settings. So, it seems strange that for its eleventh season it would tell a tale in New York City — and yet it somehow had a season premiere that was both refreshing and offered something about the Big Apple that hadn’t been focused on before.
Comments / 0