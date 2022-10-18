Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
Gubernatorial candidates Newsom and Dahle agree to debate at KQED
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, will face off at KQED on Oct. 23, after Dahle on Monday accepted an invitation to debate the incumbent Democrat. The forum is the only confirmed meeting between the two candidates in this year’s gubernatorial election. Newsom finished nearly 40 points ahead of Dahle in the June primary, and has led public polling throughout the summer.
mynspr.org
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
Comments / 0