Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media.

According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.

Clay County Schools told Action News Jax that with the help of the CCSO, a student was identified as the perpetrator behind the post and has been arrested for disrupting a school function and for threats against the school.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the threatening post was placed on Snapchat and stated, “If you go to clay high don’t come to school tmr @username [not released] getting guns to shoot it up like fr.”

The post also featured a picture of several rifles hanging on a wall.

CCDSPD said in a Facebook post that it takes threatening posts like this very seriously and that persons responsible will be held accountable to the full extent of Florida law and the Clay County student code of conduct.

Clay High School has returned to normal operations.

