“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO