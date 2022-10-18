ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school

MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Harrisburg safety monitor on leave after bringing gun to school

A Harrisburg school safety monitor has been placed on leave after accidentally bringing a gun to school in a backpack this week, according to district officials. The safety monitor brought a backpack to a school that contained the gun, but did not realize it was in the bag, Superintendent Eric Turman wrote in a letter Friday to parents. The letter did not say which day of the week the incident happened nor at which school.
HARRISBURG, PA
13-year-old charged with threatening to shoot Dauphin County cop

A 13-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after threatening to shoot a Susquehanna Township police officer, police said. Susquehanna Township police said officers became aware of the threat over the last week. The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with terroristic threats, according to police.
Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen

Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg shooting injures one

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman flees from police, crashes into Dauphin County home

A woman has been arrested after police say she fled from officers and crashed into a house. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Lower Paxton Township Police say they attempted a traffic stop in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. According to police, the driver, Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, fled police...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police

Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
YORK, PA
‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award

“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Frog's Hollow Tavern employee injured after stabbing in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — New details have emerged about a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital on Sept. 25, according to Swatara Township Police. Officials have now been able to release more information outlining the incident, revealing that a second victim was injured in the stabbing.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
