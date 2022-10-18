Read full article on original website
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school
MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Harrisburg safety monitor on leave after bringing gun to school
A Harrisburg school safety monitor has been placed on leave after accidentally bringing a gun to school in a backpack this week, according to district officials. The safety monitor brought a backpack to a school that contained the gun, but did not realize it was in the bag, Superintendent Eric Turman wrote in a letter Friday to parents. The letter did not say which day of the week the incident happened nor at which school.
13-year-old charged with threatening to shoot Dauphin County cop
A 13-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after threatening to shoot a Susquehanna Township police officer, police said. Susquehanna Township police said officers became aware of the threat over the last week. The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with terroristic threats, according to police.
Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen
Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
WGAL
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
Harrisburg shooting injures one
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg on Friday. Officers responded to the area of North 17th and Carnation Streets for a report of shots fired on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. They found one adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was...
WGAL
Woman flees from police, crashes into Dauphin County home
A woman has been arrested after police say she fled from officers and crashed into a house. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Lower Paxton Township Police say they attempted a traffic stop in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. According to police, the driver, Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, fled police...
Missing central Pa. woman might be in danger: police
Millersville police are looking for a 64-year-old missing woman and they believe she might be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Millersville Borough Police Department, Wanda Lee Carl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown and graying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
Carlisle man convicted of aggravated assault following attack with butcher knife
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man was convicted of aggravated assault following a Cumberland County stabbing. Floyd Robinson's conviction stems from a February incident on B Street in Carlisle. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Robinson chased down the victim with a butcher knife and stabbed...
‘We just never gave up’: Central Pa. caseworker receives advocate award
“It was a really big honor,” said Jessica Miller, a caseworker II with Perry County Children and Youth Services, on being recognized as one of eight Pennsylvania Advocates of the Year. “That’s all I can say. It was just really cool to be honored and given that award when I did not expect it. We don’t go into the shop expecting recognition. We just go into help people.”
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen lived in Penbrook and it’s unclear what he was doing or who he may have been visiting or meeting at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had...
Man pleads guilty to murdering landlord days before trial begins
A 35-year-old York County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his landlord last year, according to the York Dispatch. Brian Peters, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Thursday, days ahead of his trial for the killing. Peters killed Robert...
Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police
A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17. The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.
Man pulls knife, stabs patron in the neck at central Pa. tavern: police
An argument turned violent at a Lebanon County restaurant last month and now a Lebanon man is charged. 44-year-old Lamonte Boyce Jr. was outside Frog’s Hollow Tavern and Restaurant, in Swatara Township, on Sept. 25, when he began arguing with someone around 1 a.m., according to state police. The...
Two Dauphin County men sentenced to life in prison for deadly revenge robbery
Marcus Garner and Mason Quailes went to Ismail Lewis’ Steelton home in 2020 to beat him up and steal his bank cards, as revenge for a dispute. But when it became clear Ismail Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Garner and Quailes drew guns and fired six shots, riddling him with five bullets—one of which struck his heart and lung, killing him.
local21news.com
Frog's Hollow Tavern employee injured after stabbing in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — New details have emerged about a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital on Sept. 25, according to Swatara Township Police. Officials have now been able to release more information outlining the incident, revealing that a second victim was injured in the stabbing.
Cumberland County officials hold town hall on fentanyl overdoses
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Lower Allen Township residents gathered for a town hall Wednesday to discuss rising fentanyl overdoses. A panel consisting of law enforcement, EMS, and addiction experts gave a grim picture on overdoses in Cumberland County. “This year we’ve had 32 overdose deaths, last year it was...
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
