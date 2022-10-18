Read full article on original website
New York Jets fear Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win
The New York Jets find themselves at a surprising 5-2 on the season. Unfortunately, they will now likely have to
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
The Giants rookie gave quite the quote when talking about the outside world’s perception of his team.
NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect
Let's check in around the NFC East to see how every team did.
No stopping K9: Kenneth Walker slams the door on Chargers with 74-yard TD
Kenneth Walker is playing a different game in Seattle Sunday. Walker broke a run outside for a 74-yard touchdown rush in the 4th quarter to extend Seattle’s lead over the Chargers to 21 points with just under 7 minutes to go. There wasn’t a chance of anyone catching him...
Pro Boilermakers: Tyler Coyle, Derrick Barnes swap jerseys after Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game
It’s not everyday that former Purdue players get to play against each other in the NFL. Tyler Coyle and Derrick Barnes got to meet up after the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys played each other in Week 7. The Cowboys beat the Lions 24-6 in Dak Prescott’s return from...
Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack
Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
JC Jackson, former Maryland DB, carted off field following scary injury
J.C. Jackson, a former Maryland standout and one of the top defensive backs in the AFC, went down with what appeared to be a not-contact injury to his knee Sunday afternoon. The Chargers currently trail the Seattle Seahawks, 24-14. It seems Jackson’s day is done. Let’s hope that’s not the same for his season.
De'Vondre Campbell turns interception into pick-6 during game vs. Washington Commanders
De’Vondre Campbell, former Minnesota linebacker and current Green Bay Packer, picked up a huge pick-6 against the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon. The 29-year old fought the receiver in the air and came down with the ball, and proceeded to take it over 60 yards to the house, beating the Commanders on the ground.
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Crazy stats put Tom Brady's poor season in Tampa Bay into perspective
Tom Brady has not looked terrific this season. The Buccaneers are now under .500 with a 21-3 loss to Carolina. Though he has won a super bowl in Tampa Bay, it seems age might finally be catching up to Brady this season. The G.O.A.T was held to 3 points of...
George Kittle comments on San Francisco 49ers’ recent addition of RB Christian McCaffrey
George Kittle had a funny response to the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Thursday night trade. Former Iowa tight end and current tight end for the 49ers’, George Kittle safe to say is fired up for McCaffrey to be coming to the Bay Area. “What a gift for...
George Kittle has perfect reaction to National TEs Day ahead of San Francisco 49ers game
George Kittle, along with the rest of the NFL, is celebrating National Tight Ends Day this Sunday, and he had a great reaction to the cameras as he walked into the stadium. Say to say this is a particularly important “holiday” for the former Hawkeye:. “Happy Holidays,” Kittle...
Terry McLaurin's clutch catches on final drive clinch win for Commanders vs. Green Bay
Terry McLaurin had his strongest game of the season so far on Sunday, helping lift the Washington Commanders over the Green Bay Packers, 23-21. McLaurin pulled off 2 clutch catches as the Commanders attempted to kill clock, giving Aaron Rodgers the ball back with just 30 second left as opposed to 2 minutes.
Miles Sanders, Trace McSorley return to Happy Valley for White Out game vs. Minnesota
Miles Sanders and Trace McSorley returned to Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out game against Minnesota in Week 8. Sanders, whose Philadelphia Eagles are currently on a bye week, was seen signing autographs for fans before kickoff. Sanders was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2nd round...
Aidan Hutchinson blows past o-line for powerful sack on Dak Prescott
Aidan Hutchinson — the former Michigan star and rookie for the Detroit Lions — picked up a big sack in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft showed his enthusiasm after taking Dak Prescott down just a minute into Sunday’s contest.
Former Ohio State LB protects Ravens' lead over Browns with blocked field goal
Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison protected the Ravens’ lead Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, blocking a potential game-tying field goal attempt by Cade York. Baltimore went on to win 23-20, thanks in part to Harrison’s heroics. The Browns have not lost 4 straight after starting the season...
Russell Wilson reportedly receives status update for Denver Broncos' game vs. NY Jets
Russell Wilson will have to wait at least another week to make another start for the Denver Broncos. Despite wanting to play, the Broncos felt the need to protect their investment in Wilson and will keep him sidelined for now, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 9-time Pro-Bowl QB has been healing after a hamstring injury sustained during the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Photographer steps in, tackles fan on field during Penn State's Week 8 White Out
A photographer stepped in to stop a streaker during Penn State’s White Out game in Week 8. The incident occurred during the 4th quarter, with Penn State comfortably ahead of Minnesota at that point. The fan ran onto the field, and the photographer saw his opportunity. The photographer went...
