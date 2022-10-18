ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack

Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
saturdaytradition.com

JC Jackson, former Maryland DB, carted off field following scary injury

J.C. Jackson, a former Maryland standout and one of the top defensive backs in the AFC, went down with what appeared to be a not-contact injury to his knee Sunday afternoon. The Chargers currently trail the Seattle Seahawks, 24-14. It seems Jackson’s day is done. Let’s hope that’s not the same for his season.
College Football HQ

Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson blows past o-line for powerful sack on Dak Prescott

Aidan Hutchinson — the former Michigan star and rookie for the Detroit Lions — picked up a big sack in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft showed his enthusiasm after taking Dak Prescott down just a minute into Sunday’s contest.
saturdaytradition.com

Russell Wilson reportedly receives status update for Denver Broncos' game vs. NY Jets

Russell Wilson will have to wait at least another week to make another start for the Denver Broncos. Despite wanting to play, the Broncos felt the need to protect their investment in Wilson and will keep him sidelined for now, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 9-time Pro-Bowl QB has been healing after a hamstring injury sustained during the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
