Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player.

It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.

Beck is on a different path. He’s had to sit behind Bennett and will continue to do so this season.

But if the redshirt sophomore is able to put up more performances as he did on Saturday, Beck should be able to take the baton from Bennett after the 2022 season and start sprinting.

“He’s a really good football player. Keeps learning it, keeps getting better,” Bennett said of Beck. “He’s not a young guy. He’s been in this offense the same amount of time I have.”

