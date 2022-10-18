Read full article on original website
Related
High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples,...
DeSantis: Florida corporation will give $5M to help people pay home insurance in areas impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More help is on the way as people across southwest Florida continue to recover from the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Florida Housing Finance Corporation will be awarding $5 million to local housing companies in six counties that were heavily impacted by the storm to help people pay their home insurance deductibles, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said in a news release on Saturday.
Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence
SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn. Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
City volunteers check in on North Port businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Business owners in the City of North Port are getting some help after damage from Hurricane Ian caused many businesses to stay shut. City leaders said the effort is to get everyone back on track and back in business. Volunteers with the City of North...
New exhibit honors historic African American Newtown neighborhood in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art and Design have teamed up for an exhibition celebrating Newtown history. The exhibit features art created by current Ringling College students showcasing the contributions of African Americans in Sarasota dating back to the 1900s to present-day.
Operation Blue Roof deadline extended for homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — The deadline for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners living in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Operation Blue Roof is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, for the Federal...
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
FDLE: He shot a man, went to prison and killed him upon release; he's back behind bars
TAMPA, Fla. — The family of 20-year-old Dominique Harris has finally received answers after law enforcement charged a man in connection with his death in 2020. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell announced the arrest of 37-year-old Marlon Burgess.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0