DeSantis: Florida corporation will give $5M to help people pay home insurance in areas impacted by Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More help is on the way as people across southwest Florida continue to recover from the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Florida Housing Finance Corporation will be awarding $5 million to local housing companies in six counties that were heavily impacted by the storm to help people pay their home insurance deductibles, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said in a news release on Saturday.
Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence

SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn. Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.
