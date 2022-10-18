ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner

"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed

One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
NAPA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Balthazar Boss Now Feels ‘Really Sorry’ for Nightmare Customer James Corden

Iconic NYC restauranteur Keith McNally set the internet ablaze this week when he called out TV host James Corden for being an “abusive customer” to his servers at Balthazar, but now McNally says he’s “feeling strange” about the whole saga. McNally’s explosive allegations spread like wildfire, and he later said that Corden had called him to profusely apologize for his behavior, which McNally said included yelling at a server for his wife’s messed-up omelet. “On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now,” McNally wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. “Like most cowards I want it both ways. Fuck it, I’m going to get drunk.”Read it at The Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Pita Master Eyal Shani Trips the Light Fantastic Over to Notting Hill for New Miznon

Eclectic pita master Eyal Shani is bestowing another Miznon on London, as his presence in the city puffs up like his pneumatic breads. Hot on the heels of Soho comes a new trip both to, and in, Notting Hill, billed as a “kiosk.” This being in fact what miznon means in Hebrew, takeaway pitas will be a cornerstone of the offer.
Eater

Curtis Stone Isn’t Opening a Downtown Restaurant After All — But Another Well-Known Celebrity Chef Is

Last week, Eater reported that José Andrés will be opening a rooftop restaurant atop the historic Trust Building in Downtown LA sometime in 2023. Back in 2019, reps for celebrity chef Curtis Stone announced that he and his brother Luke would be opening a restaurant in the very same building at 433 South Spring Street, initially set to debut at the end of 2020 — but Eater has learned that Andrés is moving into the rooftop space that was intended for the Stones.
Eater

Frustrated by Four Break-Ins, Govalle Pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. Closes

Govalle pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. decided to close on October 9 after experiencing four break-ins in two weeks. However, parent company JRG Hospitality (which also owns Jacoby’s and Grizzelda’s) is working on something new in the space at 3223 East Seventh Street. Swift Pizza Co. announced the closure...
Eater

Owners of Palestinian Ayat Have Opened Another Hit — This Time Halal Italian

New York is a melting pot of the world’s cuisines, where anything is possible — so we shouldn’t be too surprised to learn that the owners of Palestinian hit Ayat decided to launch an Italian restaurant. After all, Ayat is based in Bay Ridge, where Italian restaurants are dizzyingly numerous, mainly serving red-sauced Italian American fare. So how would this spin-off be different, we wondered as a friend and I motored down the Belt Parkway Sunday around noon, as the Verrazano Narrows Bridge rose up before us like a giant metal insect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

ICYMI Controversial UK Brewpub Giant BrewDog Is Officially Open in Atlanta

UK brewpub giant BrewDog is now open at the Stove Works complex across from Krog Street Market in Atlanta. This latest addition to what’s been dubbed “the Krog District” sits beside the Eastside Beltline trail and features 28 taps with both local and BrewDog beers on draft, a beer school, indoor fire pits, a wide range of seating options inside, and a dog-friendly covered patio. Expect standard pub fare served on the menu at BrewDog, including several burgers, loaded Buffalo fries, pizza, tacos, and wings. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are also available, along with a Hoppy Meal consisting of a burger and fries with the option to add a pint of beer.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Anticipated Italian Restaurant Tonino Opens Today in Jamaica Plain

Neighborhood Italian restaurant Tonino, one of this season’s most anticipated, is now open in Jamaica Plain, at 669A Centre St. (the former home of Little Dipper). Co-founders Luke Fetbroth (an alum of Tres Gatos, Sarma, and Giulia) and Claire Makley (whose background includes Hojoko and the Koji Club) live in Jamaica Plain, and, together with partners David Doyle and Mari Pérez-Alers, have sought to evoke the cozy neighborhood bars and restaurants just outside the center of Rome. Their space is relatively simply laid out with a bright feel; art like vintage Italian advertisements hangs from light-wood and white walls, offsetting marble tabletops and dark wood floors and chairs.
Eater

Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022

Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street

Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Try Guys wife claims she saw James Corden shout at restaurant worker

The wife of a Try Guys comedy group member has taken to TikTok to claim that she once saw James Corden shout at a restaurant worker. Becky Habersberger said she witnessed the comedian walk out onto the street after being told the restaurant was closed, with a busboy offering a reservation for when they open.

