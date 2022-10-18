Read full article on original website
A Ghost Kitchen Giant Takes Over Flipping the Bird in Shoreditch From Gordon Ramsay
Shoreditch breathed a sigh of relief when Gordon Ramsay pulled out of opening his Mayfair Asian cosplay house Lucky Cat, but it will now have to suffer the ignominy of a real restaurant from a company hitherto confined to the realm of virtual brands. Peckwater Brands will flip the Bird...
James Corden Responds To Restaurant Calling Him An 'Abusive' Customer
The owner of Balthazar called Corden "the most abusive customer... since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
James Corden Apologizes for Being Terror at NYC Restaurant, Balthazar Ban Lifted
9:18 PM PT -- The ban has been lifted ... McNally says Corden called him Monday, apologizing profusely. McNally also joked, saying Corden can make things right by allowing him to host his show for the next 9 months. James Corden might be Mr. Nice Guy on camera -- but,...
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NY restaurant reverses ban on James Corden after initially calling the TV star 'a tiny cretin of a man' and accusing him of abusing staff
Restaurateur Keith McNally said James Corden was no longer banned from eating at Balthazar after the TV star called him and "apologized profusely."
One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed
One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
Restaurant owner decides to give 'tiny Cretin' James Corden a second chance
The owner of a popular New York City restaurant has decided to forgive James Corden and lift his ban on the comedian following an Instagram outburst in which the owner labeled Corden a "tiny Cretin of a man." Balthazar owner Keith McNally went viral on Monday after announcing that he...
Balthazar Boss Now Feels ‘Really Sorry’ for Nightmare Customer James Corden
Iconic NYC restauranteur Keith McNally set the internet ablaze this week when he called out TV host James Corden for being an “abusive customer” to his servers at Balthazar, but now McNally says he’s “feeling strange” about the whole saga. McNally’s explosive allegations spread like wildfire, and he later said that Corden had called him to profusely apologize for his behavior, which McNally said included yelling at a server for his wife’s messed-up omelet. “On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now,” McNally wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. “Like most cowards I want it both ways. Fuck it, I’m going to get drunk.”Read it at The Daily Mail
Pita Master Eyal Shani Trips the Light Fantastic Over to Notting Hill for New Miznon
Eclectic pita master Eyal Shani is bestowing another Miznon on London, as his presence in the city puffs up like his pneumatic breads. Hot on the heels of Soho comes a new trip both to, and in, Notting Hill, billed as a “kiosk.” This being in fact what miznon means in Hebrew, takeaway pitas will be a cornerstone of the offer.
Curtis Stone Isn’t Opening a Downtown Restaurant After All — But Another Well-Known Celebrity Chef Is
Last week, Eater reported that José Andrés will be opening a rooftop restaurant atop the historic Trust Building in Downtown LA sometime in 2023. Back in 2019, reps for celebrity chef Curtis Stone announced that he and his brother Luke would be opening a restaurant in the very same building at 433 South Spring Street, initially set to debut at the end of 2020 — but Eater has learned that Andrés is moving into the rooftop space that was intended for the Stones.
New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20. Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and...
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
Frustrated by Four Break-Ins, Govalle Pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. Closes
Govalle pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. decided to close on October 9 after experiencing four break-ins in two weeks. However, parent company JRG Hospitality (which also owns Jacoby’s and Grizzelda’s) is working on something new in the space at 3223 East Seventh Street. Swift Pizza Co. announced the closure...
Owners of Palestinian Ayat Have Opened Another Hit — This Time Halal Italian
New York is a melting pot of the world’s cuisines, where anything is possible — so we shouldn’t be too surprised to learn that the owners of Palestinian hit Ayat decided to launch an Italian restaurant. After all, Ayat is based in Bay Ridge, where Italian restaurants are dizzyingly numerous, mainly serving red-sauced Italian American fare. So how would this spin-off be different, we wondered as a friend and I motored down the Belt Parkway Sunday around noon, as the Verrazano Narrows Bridge rose up before us like a giant metal insect.
ICYMI Controversial UK Brewpub Giant BrewDog Is Officially Open in Atlanta
UK brewpub giant BrewDog is now open at the Stove Works complex across from Krog Street Market in Atlanta. This latest addition to what’s been dubbed “the Krog District” sits beside the Eastside Beltline trail and features 28 taps with both local and BrewDog beers on draft, a beer school, indoor fire pits, a wide range of seating options inside, and a dog-friendly covered patio. Expect standard pub fare served on the menu at BrewDog, including several burgers, loaded Buffalo fries, pizza, tacos, and wings. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are also available, along with a Hoppy Meal consisting of a burger and fries with the option to add a pint of beer.
Anticipated Italian Restaurant Tonino Opens Today in Jamaica Plain
Neighborhood Italian restaurant Tonino, one of this season’s most anticipated, is now open in Jamaica Plain, at 669A Centre St. (the former home of Little Dipper). Co-founders Luke Fetbroth (an alum of Tres Gatos, Sarma, and Giulia) and Claire Makley (whose background includes Hojoko and the Koji Club) live in Jamaica Plain, and, together with partners David Doyle and Mari Pérez-Alers, have sought to evoke the cozy neighborhood bars and restaurants just outside the center of Rome. Their space is relatively simply laid out with a bright feel; art like vintage Italian advertisements hangs from light-wood and white walls, offsetting marble tabletops and dark wood floors and chairs.
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street
Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
Try Guys wife claims she saw James Corden shout at restaurant worker
The wife of a Try Guys comedy group member has taken to TikTok to claim that she once saw James Corden shout at a restaurant worker. Becky Habersberger said she witnessed the comedian walk out onto the street after being told the restaurant was closed, with a busboy offering a reservation for when they open.
