Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
One of Napa Valley’s Best Mexican Food Destinations Just Closed
One of Napa’s favorite under-the-radar Mexican restaurants Lane 33, actually the cafe attached to the bowling alley Napa Bowl, closed on October 15. The outlet was known for its ridiculously good tacos, filled with al pastor pork and fried mashed potato, and its retro vibes. The chef, Alex Soto who worked off and on at Restaurant at Meadowood, told the San Francisco Chronicle a combination of issues led to the shuttering. “I was just trying to survive, to stay alive like any other small business,” Soto said.
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
Eater
Anticipated Italian Restaurant Tonino Opens Today in Jamaica Plain
Neighborhood Italian restaurant Tonino, one of this season’s most anticipated, is now open in Jamaica Plain, at 669A Centre St. (the former home of Little Dipper). Co-founders Luke Fetbroth (an alum of Tres Gatos, Sarma, and Giulia) and Claire Makley (whose background includes Hojoko and the Koji Club) live in Jamaica Plain, and, together with partners David Doyle and Mari Pérez-Alers, have sought to evoke the cozy neighborhood bars and restaurants just outside the center of Rome. Their space is relatively simply laid out with a bright feel; art like vintage Italian advertisements hangs from light-wood and white walls, offsetting marble tabletops and dark wood floors and chairs.
Eater
Pita Master Eyal Shani Trips the Light Fantastic Over to Notting Hill for New Miznon
Eclectic pita master Eyal Shani is bestowing another Miznon on London, as his presence in the city puffs up like his pneumatic breads. Hot on the heels of Soho comes a new trip both to, and in, Notting Hill, billed as a “kiosk.” This being in fact what miznon means in Hebrew, takeaway pitas will be a cornerstone of the offer.
Eater
Explore This Delightful New French Restaurant Along Randolph Street
Chicago’s getting another French restaurant, but Coquette, which opened Tuesday in West Loop, isn’t a traditional bistro. It’s a playful lounge where owners promise free sips of wine and a soundtrack that will transport customers to Paris. The team at Bonhomme Hospitality (Porto, Bordel, Beatnik) are travel...
Eater
A Pop-Up Heavyweight Comes Out Swinging With Saucy Burgers at Its First Brick-and-Mortar
“It’s just a really big funhouse,” Danny Gordon says of the brand-new Heavy Handed burger window painted the brand’s fetching shade of goldenrod at 2912 Main Street in Santa Monica. The location once housed another burger vendor, then became the Japanese takeout spot Edobox, before Gordon and his business partner and childhood friend Max Miller took it over to open their first brick-and-mortar location after two-plus years of pop-ups. Heavy Handed debuts this Friday, October 21 on the highly walkable stretch of Santa Monica, which has experienced a restaurant renaissance of late.
Eater
New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20. Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and...
Eater
This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu
The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.
Eater
Award-Winning Chef Alon Shaya Will Open a New Mediterranean Restaurant With a 90-Foot Waterfall
In a full-circle moment, acclaimed chef Alon Shaya is returning to the city where he got his start — and this time he’s opening a restaurant of his own. More than 20 years after his time in Vegas, Shaya is returning to Las Vegas to open a restaurant at the Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, slated to open in winter 2023. The chef behind acclaimed Israeli restaurants is taking over a former nightclub to serve his award-winning modern Mediterranean cuisine.
NME
London’s secret “toilet venue” is reopening
Former London nightclub Public Life is reopening next month as The Warmer Room. The venue, which closed in 2012, is housed in a decommissioned public toilet in Shoreditch’s Commercial Street. It has standing room for 80 people and features an in-built soundsystem. According to Mixmag, the club will open...
Time Out Global
A nightclub in a toilet is reopening in London next month
London has loads of great vintage Victorian loos hidden beneath street level. Some have been bought and taken over by moustache-twirling bar owners and turned into expensive wine bars. Some, however, are just sitting there completely abandoned. A disused public toilet under Commercial Street in Shoreditch is being transformed back...
Eater
Frustrated by Four Break-Ins, Govalle Pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. Closes
Govalle pizzeria Swift Pizza Co. decided to close on October 9 after experiencing four break-ins in two weeks. However, parent company JRG Hospitality (which also owns Jacoby’s and Grizzelda’s) is working on something new in the space at 3223 East Seventh Street. Swift Pizza Co. announced the closure...
Eater
Curtis Stone Isn’t Opening a Downtown Restaurant After All — But Another Well-Known Celebrity Chef Is
Last week, Eater reported that José Andrés will be opening a rooftop restaurant atop the historic Trust Building in Downtown LA sometime in 2023. Back in 2019, reps for celebrity chef Curtis Stone announced that he and his brother Luke would be opening a restaurant in the very same building at 433 South Spring Street, initially set to debut at the end of 2020 — but Eater has learned that Andrés is moving into the rooftop space that was intended for the Stones.
Eater
LA’s Coastal Italian Reign Continues as a New Contender Washes Ashore in the Arts District
A half-block away from the bustling Cha Cha Cha in the busy Arts District, Hearts & Flame opened this week in the former Inko Nito space at 225 S. Garey Street. Though the interior is reminiscent to the former Japanese robata bar, the menu is fully coastal Italian. Hearts & Flame joins the assembly of coastal Italian restaurants popping up around Los Angeles, with the April opening of Capri in Century City and chef A.J. McCloud’s Sparrow at Hotel Figueroa.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
Eater
‘Best Pizzeria in the World’ Una Pizza Napoletana to Start Serving Breakfast
Una Pizza Napoletana, Anthony Mangieri's acclaimed Lower East Side pizzeria, will start serving breakfast on Saturday mornings as of November 5. A representative tells Eater that Caffè Napoletana will serve espresso, fresh-squeezed juice, yogurt with apricots harvested in Naples, “imported Italian sweets,” and specials like mortadella sandwiches. Una reopened in Manhattan this spring, after a two-year hiatus, at 175 Orchard Street, near Stanton Street on the Lower East Side; its opening followed the closure of his Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey walk-up-window pizzeria that operated through the pandemic. Mangieri is known for his almost militant approach to pizza making, and a simple menu featuring classics done well. His Neopolitan-style pie comes with a knife for customers to cut slices. This summer Mangieri’s Una was tied for the first-place title of the best pizzeria in the world, by the organization 50 Top Pizza.
Eater
5 Restaurants for a Celebratory Diwali Meal in New Orleans
Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated throughout India and among the Indian diaspora across the world, coinciding with the Hindu New Year. This year the celebration of Diwali (Deepavali in South India) extends from Saturday, October 22 to Wednesday, October 26, with its biggest day of celebration falling on Monday, October 24. The holiday is celebrated with the lighting of diyas, traditional performances, and fireworks, but is also a time to gather for a meal with family and friends (usually featuring the traditional sweet jalebi). Here are some sit-down New Orleans restaurants at which to celebrate Diwali in 2022, all accepting reservations for groups.
Eater
José Andrés Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport
José Andrés has signed on with Capital One to open a restaurant lounge at LaGuardia Airport. The humanitarian and restaurateur, who recently opened Zaytinya and Nubeluz at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad, is partnering with the credit card company to open a 10,000-square-foot dining space in its recently redesigned Terminal B. It’s ostensibly an airport lounge — and it’s still being settled whether a Capital One card is required for entry, according to a spokesperson — but expect Spanish-style tapas and a drinks menu created by Andrés. Construction has yet to begin, while a smaller version of the lounge is planned for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.
Eater
Leader in Modern Palestinian Cuisine Brings Musakhan and Knafeh to Notting Hill
Franco-Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan will finally bring his iteration of modern Palestinian cooking to London on 24 November, when Akub opens in Notting Hill. Kattan, who runs Fawda in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, offered a prelude to the restaurant with a residency at Carousel in May, where the menu tied its six dishes to six Palestinian cities: Jerusalem; Jericho; Gaza; Nablus; Jaffa; and Bethlehem. The fully fledged restaurant at 27 Uxbridge Street will diverge from this template, cutting closer to Kattan’s process at Fawda, where he adapts the forms of Palestinian cuisine to local ingredients. With Akub, he will follow the same formula, but using produce, meat, and seafood from Britain, alongside imported Palestinian ingredients from the Zaytoun cooperative.
Eater
A New Santa Monica Coffee Shop Transforms Into a Natural Wine Bar at Night
In a smart use of space not before seen in these parts, Please Enjoy, a just-opened coffee shop at 3008 Santa Monica Boulvard in Santa Monica from Jared Meisler (Bar Lubitsch, the Brig) and film producer Marius Markevicius, transforms into a wine bar at night. Offhand Wine Bar is also a Meisler project, but his nighttime partners are the founders of the wine and music collective Westside Winos (Khalil Kinsey, Justin Leathers, and Teron Stevenson). While the coffee shop is already operating daytime hours, Offhand will officially open tomorrow night.
Comments / 0