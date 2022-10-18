Una Pizza Napoletana, Anthony Mangieri's acclaimed Lower East Side pizzeria, will start serving breakfast on Saturday mornings as of November 5. A representative tells Eater that Caffè Napoletana will serve espresso, fresh-squeezed juice, yogurt with apricots harvested in Naples, “imported Italian sweets,” and specials like mortadella sandwiches. Una reopened in Manhattan this spring, after a two-year hiatus, at 175 Orchard Street, near Stanton Street on the Lower East Side; its opening followed the closure of his Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey walk-up-window pizzeria that operated through the pandemic. Mangieri is known for his almost militant approach to pizza making, and a simple menu featuring classics done well. His Neopolitan-style pie comes with a knife for customers to cut slices. This summer Mangieri’s Una was tied for the first-place title of the best pizzeria in the world, by the organization 50 Top Pizza.

