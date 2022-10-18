Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: More frustration in Week 7 loss
Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay. Rodgers' pedestrian stat line, which included a figure of 5.5 yards per attempt, underscores...
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers: Panthers deal star RB in blockbuster for multiple draft picks, per report
With the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the NFL has its first major blockbuster. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft selections, according to NFL Media. In return for McCaffrey, the Panthers receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
Fantasy Football: Christian McCaffrey trade to the 49ers is a blockbuster, but it may not change much
Rumors have swirled around All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey over the past few weeks, and the San Francisco 49ers swung a massive trade to acquire him from the Carolina Panthers Thursday evening, in exchange for second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft plus a 2024 fourth-rounder. It's a huge trade for the 49ers, giving Kyle Shanahan another elite weapon for his offense. However, while it gets McCaffrey away from the moribund Panthers offense, it may not be much of an upgrade for his Fantasy appeal moving forward.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Tom Brady could break a major NFL record in Week 7 that he probably isn't thrilled to be breaking
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken dozens of NFL records and he could be adding one more to the list on Sunday, although it's a record that he would probably prefer not to be breaking. If Brady gets sacked just two times against the Panthers,...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Modest numbers in Week 7 win
Jackson completed nine of 16 passes for 120 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also rushed 10 times for 59 yards. Jackson was able to sit back and lean on the returning Gus Edwards (knee), who handled 16 carries and scored two touchdowns in his first game action since 2020. Baltimore's defense also pitched in five sacks, allowing Jackson to attempt his fewest passes of the season. It was the star quarterback's third sub-200-yard tally through the air in the last four games, but the victory was naturally of overriding importance to a struggling Ravens team that had blown several games in the second half already this season. Jackson now will take aim at the reeling Buccaneers defense in a Week 8 Thursday night road showdown.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Activated off IR
The Packers officially activated Watkins (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington. Watkins was designated to return from IR earlier in the week and has a chance to be available this weeknd. He played 67 and 65 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, and he figures to see a similar workload going forward. If he's active Sunday, the veteran pass catcher will compete for targets with the likes of Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs with Randall Cobb (ankle) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) out for Week 7.
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 18 touches in loss
Kamara rushed 11 times for 49 yards and brought in seven of nine targets for 56 yards in the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night. Game script helped limit Kamara's rushing touches overall, and he picked up three of his seven catches on the Cardinals' final drive. The versatile back also typically found running room at a premium, as outside of his game-long 17-yard rush, he netted just 32 yards on his 10 other carries. Nevertheless, Kamara did outpace backfield mate Mark Ingram by seven carries and now has 19 receptions over the last three games alone, giving him plenty of upside ahead of a Week 8 home matchup against the Raiders a week from Sunday.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to play in Week 7
McCaffrey is expected to make his debut with the 49ers on Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. McCaffrey's status was ambiguous after he was acquired by San Francisco late Thursday night. He joined the team Friday and has been learning the playbook since. Assuming he is officially active, it's unclear how involved McCaffrey will be in the offense, though presumably, the 49ers will look to get him involved at key points in the game. Jeff Wilson could also maintain a regular role in the offense in the short term.
Steelers' Steven Sims: Unavailable Week 7
Sims (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Sims worked as Pittsburgh's return man the past two weeks but will sit out this weekend due to the hamstring issue. Gunner Olszewski handled return duties earlier this season and could reclaim the role Sunday.
