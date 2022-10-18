Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Albany County Stewart’s Boasts Latest Grand Prize Take 5 Winner!
We all do the same thing when we pull into Stewart's shop. Gas...check. Snacks....check. Take 5 from the NY Lottery...check!. The winning numbers for Saturday evening's Take 5 drawing were 13,17,20, 31, and 33, and a grand prize winner cashed in on some serious money from a Take 5 ticket sold in Albany County!
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
The sports card and memorabilia industry is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Albany Psychic Shares Ghostly Stories In A Cemetery! Will You Attend?
If you are looking for something especially spooky to do in New York this Halloween season have I got a suggestion for you! This event will include dead bodies, Albany, after hours access to a cemetery, a psychic-medium and a ghost rescuer. It doesn't get much more Halloween than that.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
The Capital Region and Tom Hanks! What’s His Connection to This Town?
Tom Hanks is a world famous actor with a long list of legendary performances in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Castaway', 'Philadelphia' and so many more. He has won countless Academy, Tony and Emmy awards as an actor and producer. Hanks is Hollywood royalty. So, what on...
Trio accused of using fake money at Queensbury Walmart
A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart.
Police Want Help Finding a Missing Teen from Saratoga Springs
Some good news here: It's being reported by members of Summer's family that she has been found and has returned home safely to her family!. Teen Girl Goes Missing in Saratoga Springs! Police Want Help!. Police in Saratoga Springs sent messages last evening as the search began for a high...
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
WNYT
Clifton Park restaurant closing after nearly 50 years
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The eatery opened in the mid-1970s. They did not give a reason for closing, but thanked all of their staff, and loyal customers.
