ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQLZL_0idWXhQy00

A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records.

Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California.

Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no further details on the death.

The Bee reported that Larson had been transferred from a federal facility in the Fresno area to a lockup in Arizona, where he died. The primary cause of death is pending, according to the medical examiner in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Larson, 41, last appeared in court in March, arguing to represent himself in a federal felony case that could have seen him serve life in prison if convicted, according to the Bee.

He was arrested in December 2020 at the Denver International Airport while attempting to take the girl to his home in Catlett, Virginia, where his plan was to sexually assault her and impregnate her when she turned 13, according to court records.

Larson made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said at the time of his arrest.

Mims described Larson as a “white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia.”

Detectives said Larson met the girl through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house. A Denver police officer stopped the pair during a layover in Colorado. The girl was not injured and later was reunited with her family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
Post Register

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial vacated

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) is reporting that Lori Vallow's trial, set for January 9, 2023, has been vacated by the judge until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. This comes after a sealed motion presented to the court was filed...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Law & Crime

Investigation Swirls After N.C. Sheriff Ranted About ‘Black Bastards,’ Reportedly Demoted Both Black Members of His Command Staff

A recording caught a North Carolina sheriff ranting about “Black bastards,” including a political rival. “I’m sick of it,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said, according to audio obtained by North Carolina outlet WECT. “I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
TMZ.com

Mom in Utah Pregnant with Her Son's Child at 56

A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member ... because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son's baby. You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria's 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.
UTAH STATE
ABC News

ABC News

878K+
Followers
185K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy