Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
wbiw.com
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
wbiw.com
Water main replacement, new playgrounds, and a new barn roof are just a few infrastructure improvement projects in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
wbiw.com
Hidden River Pathway Project was substantially completed ahead of schedule
BLOOMINGTON – Four months ahead of schedule and on budget, the Hidden River Pathway Project is substantially complete. A reconstruction project of the downtown stormwater infrastructure from 2nd & Washington upstream/northeast to 4th & Grant launched by the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) in February 2021 was contracted with Milestone Contractors, LLP.
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
korncountry.com
CPD investigates fatal Indianapolis Road car accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident where a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Law enforcement responded to the crash near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m., per CPD spokesperson Lt. Matt Harris. The driver of the vehicle involved, Bersain...
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
wbiw.com
Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
wbiw.com
Stabbing takes place in Kroger parking lot
BLOOMINGTON – A man was detained after Bloomington police say he stabbed another man in the abdomen on Monday, October 11, 2022, outside of a Kroger on Liberty Drive on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis...
wbiw.com
Mitchell McDonald’s employee calls police for man passing out in drive through
MITCHELL – An Orleans man was arrested after a Mitchell Police officer was requested to McDonald’s to perform a welfare check. While en route to the restaurant, dispatchers informed the officer that someone called stating the man was in a green Chevrolet Avalanch and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Homeowner stuck in house blaze; fire departments collaborate to put it out
CANNELBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) says they assisted Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire on Sunday at 9:40 p.m. Officials say there was a person inside the house when CVFD arrived on the scene. Reports say the homeowner was rescued thanks to a neighbor. Crews quickly assisted with […]
wbiw.com
BPD makes traffic stop for failure to use signal and make drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday, October 17th at 11:21 p.m. after a Bedford Police officer stopped a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala after the officer witnessed the driver fail to use a turn signal while turning on 12th Street from U Street. Officers spoke to the...
