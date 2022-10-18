ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 21, 2022

There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
MEROM, IN
wbiw.com

Water main replacement, new playgrounds, and a new barn roof are just a few infrastructure improvement projects in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Hidden River Pathway Project was substantially completed ahead of schedule

BLOOMINGTON – Four months ahead of schedule and on budget, the Hidden River Pathway Project is substantially complete. A reconstruction project of the downtown stormwater infrastructure from 2nd & Washington upstream/northeast to 4th & Grant launched by the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) in February 2021 was contracted with Milestone Contractors, LLP.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

CPD investigates fatal Indianapolis Road car accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident where a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Law enforcement responded to the crash near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m., per CPD spokesperson Lt. Matt Harris. The driver of the vehicle involved, Bersain...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Stabbing takes place in Kroger parking lot

BLOOMINGTON – A man was detained after Bloomington police say he stabbed another man in the abdomen on Monday, October 11, 2022, outside of a Kroger on Liberty Drive on the west side of Bloomington. The victim was transported by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Curtis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy