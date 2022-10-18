Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-93 near South Bay center
BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police investigators are trying to identify a man struck and killed by an SUV as he attempted to cross I-93 in Boston near the South Bay shopping center Saturday night. In a press release, State Police officials said troopers were dispatched to the area of Exit...
whdh.com
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
City Opens Bid for Worcester Police Boat
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid last week to provide the Worcester Police Department with a new boat to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision
A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
Wrong-Way Driver From Douglas Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 146: Police
A wrong-way driver from central Massachusetts was killed in a two-car crash close to the Rhode Island border, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from Douglas died in the crash that happened on Route 146 in Uxbridge around 10:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Man with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica
A man suffering from multiple stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole in Billerica Saturday morning, bringing down wires, police say. At 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Billerica Police Department received reports of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road, bringing it down, according to a news release from the department.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford
One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge
A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson. Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man has life-threatening injuries after running across Route 495
A Massachusetts man is fighting for his life after serious injuries sustained on Route 495. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and specialized units responded to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian on Route 495 northbound in Tewksbury. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old male from Methuen, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. AL Prime - 950 Southbridge St. and Malvern Road. 4. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff. 5. Phillips 66 - 615 W. Boylston St. and Assumption Avenue.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
fallriverreporter.com
Police say dirt bike rider in Massachusetts killed pedestrian while running from police
A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
wabi.tv
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0