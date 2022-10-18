MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson. Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.

MONSON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO