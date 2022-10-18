ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-93 near South Bay center

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police investigators are trying to identify a man struck and killed by an SUV as he attempted to cross I-93 in Boston near the South Bay shopping center Saturday night. In a press release, State Police officials said troopers were dispatched to the area of Exit...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

City Opens Bid for Worcester Police Boat

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid last week to provide the Worcester Police Department with a new boat to patrol Lake Quinsigamond. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man with stab wounds crashes car into telephone pole in Billerica

A man suffering from multiple stab wounds crashed into a telephone pole in Billerica Saturday morning, bringing down wires, police say. At 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Billerica Police Department received reports of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in the area of 41 Boston Road, bringing it down, according to a news release from the department.
BILLERICA, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
UXBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

N.H. man killed in crash on 495 in Chelmsford

One person is dead after a two-car crash on Route 495 in Chelmsford Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two cars, a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, were both traveling north on 495 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred. The Toyota was...
CHELMSFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Uxbridge

A Douglas man was killed in a wrong-way crash in Uxbridge on Friday night, state police said. At approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, driven by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. A few...
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WILMINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist arrested after crash along High Street in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is dead and a motorcyclist has been arrested following a deadly crash along High Street in Monson. Monson Police said that they were alerted around 7 p.m. Thursday that Ware and Palmer Police tried to stop a motorcycle, that was described as a dirt bike, in their towns and that it was seen heading toward the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road in Monson. Both Ware and Palmer Police reportedly ended their attempts to stop the motorcycle before it got to Monson.
MONSON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man has life-threatening injuries after running across Route 495

A Massachusetts man is fighting for his life after serious injuries sustained on Route 495. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks and specialized units responded to a crash involving a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a pedestrian on Route 495 northbound in Tewksbury. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old male from Methuen, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police say dirt bike rider in Massachusetts killed pedestrian while running from police

A dirt bike rider in Massachusetts has killed a pedestrian while running from police, according to officials. Police say that on Thursday just after 7:00 p.m., the Monson Police Department was notified by Westcomm Regional Dispatch that the Ware and Palmer Police Departments had attempted to stop a motorcycle described as a dirt bike in each of their jurisdictions and that the motorcycle was last seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road. Both agencies terminated their attempts to stop the motorcycle prior to it entering Monson.
MONSON, MA
wabi.tv

Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board

KEENE, NH. (WCAX) - A plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, NH Friday night causing a large fire on Lower Main Street. The Federal Aviation Administration says a small engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed just north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, less than a mile away. The City of Keene...
KEENE, NH
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
