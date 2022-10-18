ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Fourth man accused of luring ‘teen’ in Clearfield County by ‘predator’ group, police say

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say the “814 Pred Hunters” group claimed he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old, making him the fourth person in less than a month to be accused by the group.

Davis Palmgren (Clearfield County prison)

According to court documents, 38-year-old David Palmgren, of Clearfield, is facing corruption of minor and unlawful contact of minor charges stemming from an Oct. 13 incident at Lawrence Park Village.

Lawrence Township Police were reportedly called to the location after 814 Pred Hunter members called 911 about a man, later identified as Palmgren, attempting to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

First accusation: Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel Second accusation: Another man accused of luring ‘teen’ by social media group in Clearfield Third accusation: 3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report

When police arrived, they were given another white binder that was allegedly full of messages and pictures between Palmgren and the ‘teen’ that reportedly showed he was told early in the conversation that she was only 15.

Police reported that they saw various messages from Palmgren telling the ‘teen’ about kissing her and a photo of his private parts he allegedly sent.

Palmgren’s phone was taken as evidence and he was arraigned. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Debbie Little
5d ago

i am so glad there are people out there helping to put these sick people away. im here any time they need help

Jacqueline d
4d ago

great job 814 but I think the bail should be set higher cuz if he's from Columbia he's going to take off and you're never see him again

Simple Sam
3d ago

Should be no bond for these perverts. They have shown their interests. So you leave them out on bond, 10% is only 2500 dollars and he can go do as he pleases.

