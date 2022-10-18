Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Museum of History to host two events “An Evening with Dan Bush” and “Butcher on Bryantsville Pike”
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Museum of History will be staging two special events in October for the public to enjoy. The first is “An Evening with Dan Bush,” a nostalgic stroll down memory lane with former Oolitic and Indiana State University basketball player and former Bedford North Lawrence basketball coach Dan Bush.
wbiw.com
North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 24 to approve the collective bargaining agreement
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, October 24 at the NLCS Administration Building at 460 W Street in Bedford. The board will hold a public meeting at 5:20 p.m. for the approval of the NLCS/NLEA Collective Bargaining Agreement 2022-2023. Subjects of the...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee Team C will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
wbiw.com
Water main replacement, new playgrounds, and a new barn roof are just a few infrastructure improvement projects in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Valerie Luchauer – Emergency Management – Additional. Brandi Webb – Highway Dept. – Additionals. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Veterans Court User Fee Budget.
wbiw.com
Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
wbiw.com
Hidden River Pathway Project was substantially completed ahead of schedule
BLOOMINGTON – Four months ahead of schedule and on budget, the Hidden River Pathway Project is substantially complete. A reconstruction project of the downtown stormwater infrastructure from 2nd & Washington upstream/northeast to 4th & Grant launched by the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) in February 2021 was contracted with Milestone Contractors, LLP.
wbiw.com
Bedford Chamber of Commerce Coffee Time on Tuesday, Oct. 25th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee Time event on Tuesday, October 25th at Golden Corral. This is a time for business representatives to do networking with other businesses. Golden Corral will host the vent and provide a light breakfast for those participating. Doors will...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in the City of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. Crews are performing flow tests and other necessary maintenance on fire hydrants in the aforementioned area. Signage is displayed in the affected area on the day the maintenance takes place, and maintenance crews carry proper identification as contractors for the City of Bloomington Utilities. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
wbiw.com
BNL leaves Shelbyville in cloud of dust for 42-21 win in first round of sectional
SHELBYVILLE – Somewhere in the cloud of dust that hung over the pulverized, thirsty turf that was once green at Shelbyville’s McKeand Stadium, Bedford North Lawrence dug up its explosive offense. Just in time, too. When the dirt settled, history had been made. Unexpectedly challenged after racing to...
wbiw.com
Bailey finishes 55th in semistate race
NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey finished his season with a personal-best time during the IHSAA semistate race at Brown County on Saturday. Bailey crossed the line in 55th place overall with a time of 17:03.6, just shy of his goal of breaking the 17-minute barrier. The top six teams, plus the top 10 individuals who were not members of qualifying teams, advanced to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
wbiw.com
Orleans Bulldog Regiment will compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANA – High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this today and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Orleans High School Band...
wbiw.com
Faith Can Move Mountains at Mitchell First Church of God Christian Women’s Connection event
MITCHELL – The Mitchell First Church of God held a Christian Women’s Connection Conference on Saturday, October 15th, to share experiences and to grow in faith together through their trials, titled “Faith Can Move Mountains.”. The event had a variety of speakers, activities, lunch, and musical numbers,...
Comments / 0