Bedford, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Water main replacement, new playgrounds, and a new barn roof are just a few infrastructure improvement projects in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Valerie Luchauer – Emergency Management – Additional. Brandi Webb – Highway Dept. – Additionals. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Veterans Court User Fee Budget.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
COLUMBUS, IN
Hidden River Pathway Project was substantially completed ahead of schedule

BLOOMINGTON – Four months ahead of schedule and on budget, the Hidden River Pathway Project is substantially complete. A reconstruction project of the downtown stormwater infrastructure from 2nd & Washington upstream/northeast to 4th & Grant launched by the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) in February 2021 was contracted with Milestone Contractors, LLP.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bedford Chamber of Commerce Coffee Time on Tuesday, Oct. 25th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee Time event on Tuesday, October 25th at Golden Corral. This is a time for business representatives to do networking with other businesses. Golden Corral will host the vent and provide a light breakfast for those participating. Doors will...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: October 21, 2022

There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
BEDFORD, IN
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in the City of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. Crews are performing flow tests and other necessary maintenance on fire hydrants in the aforementioned area. Signage is displayed in the affected area on the day the maintenance takes place, and maintenance crews carry proper identification as contractors for the City of Bloomington Utilities. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bailey finishes 55th in semistate race

NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey finished his season with a personal-best time during the IHSAA semistate race at Brown County on Saturday. Bailey crossed the line in 55th place overall with a time of 17:03.6, just shy of his goal of breaking the 17-minute barrier. The top six teams, plus the top 10 individuals who were not members of qualifying teams, advanced to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
LAWRENCE, IN

